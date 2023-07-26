Hot wax is poured into a candle container that was decorated by Atlas Vinson, four-years-old. The candle making supplies were donated by the VII Candle Company and the participants are all children that attend the Concerned Citizens of Logan County summer camp.
Hot wax is poured into a candle container that was decorated by Atlas Vinson, four-years-old. The candle making supplies were donated by the VII Candle Company and the participants are all children that attend the Concerned Citizens of Logan County summer camp.
About 20 children gathered at the Concerned Citizens of Logan County building on Monday afternoon and patiently awaited instructions on how to make their very own candles.
Thanks to VII Candle Company and its suppliers, children from 4 to 15 were able to participate in the candle making class free of charge.
The children of Concerned Citizens of Logan County seven-week summer camp lined up to pick out their candle scent with options such as Sunday Brunch, Gummy Bear and Blueberry Cobbler. They also chose a couple of stickers to decorate their candle container with.
“Putting the stickers on it,” said 8-year-old Jace Nobbin when asked what his favorite part of candle making was.
After decorating their containers, they inserted candle wicks and watched as volunteers poured hot wax into the containers. Next, the children poured their scents into the wax and stirred for three minutes. Once they finished stirring they were able to sit back and admire their work.
“I love teaching candle" making, said Tina Reynolds, the owner of VII Candle Company. “I really wanted to bring light to them (Concerned Citizens of Logan County) and get some attention and focus on what they're doing for these kids.”
Concerned Citizens of Logan County is a nonprofit that works to provide food, clothing, an after-school tutoring program and much more to the community.
“It takes the entire community to help us out to provide all that stuff for our citizens,” said Rachel Newbury, camp director.