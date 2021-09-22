Students at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine at Bowling Green left a strong impression Wednesday on visiting UK President Eli Capilouto, who later described his tour of the campus to members of the Bowling Green Rotary Club.
“Here’s the profile: I grew up in this town or a community nearby. … I went to Western (Kentucky University) or Murray (State University). I want to live here, and I met somebody who I’m going to marry!” Capilouto told the Bowling Green Rotary Club.
With the UK College of Medicine at Bowling Green steadily approaching graduation for its inaugural class of students, Capilouto said it’s already embodying the vision so many set out with when the school opened in 2018.
Several Rotary Club members praised Capilouto for bringing the medical campus to Bowling Green, but Capilouto credited other stakeholders who worked to help make it a reality.
“The whole intention was you educate people closer to home … be part of the community,” Capilouto said. “Walking through those study rooms this morning, I felt so good about the dreams of others who really came before me.”
As the headliner at the Bowling Green Rotary Club, Capilouto discussed his university’s values, along with its ongoing response to the pandemic.
In all its endeavors, Capilouto said, the University of Kentucky is striving to inspire ingenuity, take care of its workforce, put students first and build trust.
“This pandemic has, in many ways, sharpened what we do,” Capilouto told the group.
Describing UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Capilouto touted the university’s effort to open a high-volume vaccination site at Kroger Field.
At the campus football stadium, the university administered about 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Capilouto said, a project that would not have been possible without the work of dedicated volunteers whom he said wanted to be a part of history.
UK continues to encourage vaccinations, even amid criticism from some of its faculty, staff and students that it’s not going far enough on that front.
Last week, more than 2,000 faculty, staff and students at UK signed a letter urging Capilouto to endorse a vaccine mandate for the campus community, the Courier-Journal reported. It was accompanied by a resolution adopted by the campus’ University Senate.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday following the Rotary Club meeting, Capilouto extolled the university’s high vaccination rate in proportion to its population size. It’s now as high as 86% vaccinated, Capilouto told reporters.
Capilouto went further, contending that if the University of Kentucky were its own county it would easily be the most vaccinated in the state.
Capilouto stopped short of saying the University of Kentucky would make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for students, faculty and staff, however.
The university, like many others, also continues to study a recent testing or vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration and what the impact is for UK. The university already has a similar model in place, however.
“We’re making incredible progress through the ways that we are encouraging people to make a good choice to be vaccinated,” Capilouto said, adding that the university has a vaccine incentive program and tests those who remain unvaccinated weekly.
“If we detect that you are COVID positive, we’re going to immediately wrap services around you, isolate you, quarantine those people who you may have exposed – It’s about stopping the spread of this disease,” Capilouto said.
