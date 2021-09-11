As centenarians go, Bowling Green's Capitol Arts Center seemed downright sprightly Friday evening.
With the gaiety of a movie premiere, dozens of locals turned out in front of the East Main Avenue structure for a ribbon-cutting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Capitol being opened as a movie theater.
The building that dates to the 1890s, now managed by the Warren County Public Library, seemed more like the new kid on the block than an aging relic as the library staff and volunteers kicked off a series of anniversary events aimed at bringing the public back to the historic structure.
As Gayla Warner, chairperson of the library's board of trustees, said: "She's a grand lady. It has been an honor to spruce her up and show her off."
Friday was a day for showing off as those attending the ribbon-cutting were treated to a short video about the history of the Capitol, a display of photographs taken in Bowling Green in the early 20th century and a peek into the Capitol Books bookstore now operating in the front of the Capitol.
It's all part of a renaissance for the Capitol as library management tries to transform the downtown icon into the beehive of activity it once was.
"This building means so much to so many people," said Lisa Rice, the library's director. "Not a day goes by without people telling us about coming to movies here or dancing here or seeing a play."
The building facing Fountain Square Park was home to vaudeville shows before its transformation into a movie theater in 1921.
Its history since then has included a fire in the 1930s and a reconstruction and revitalization before Bowling Green's economic core moved away from downtown and the building fell into disrepair.
A group called the Capitol Arts Alliance worked to resurrect the building during the late 1970s and got it reopened as a performing arts center in 1981 after years of inactivity.
Since then, the Capitol has been a venue for many theatrical and musical productions but has also struggled at times.
Rice and her staff have big plans for the latest addition to the library's presence in the county.
The library took over management of the Warren County-owned Capitol in March, agreeing to pay $400,000 annually to lease the building from the newly formed Arts of Southern Kentucky organization that also oversees the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
"It took a little money initially, but it has been well worth it," Rice said.
Warner agrees, saying the Capitol will again be busy as the venue for film festivals and other events under the library's guidance.
"This celebration is just the beginning," she said.