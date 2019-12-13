A horse-drawn carriage was struck by a car in Simpson County.
A 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cynthia Boggs, 34, of Franklin, was traveling south on U.S. 31-W about 6:25 a.m. Thursday when it struck the rear of the carriage operated by Abe Miller, 25, of Franklin, according to the Franklin Police Department.
There was reflective tape on the rear of the carriage, which was also equipped with two lanterns. Boggs said she did not see any lights on the carriage, according to FPD.
A passenger in the carriage, Amery Miller, 23, reported an injury that was not life-threatening. Abe Miller and Boggs reported no injuries.
The horse suffered a leg injury and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.