GLASGOW – A sunny day with no COVID-19 restrictions made it possible for the Glasgow Renaissance Main Street Committee to have its Cruise Into Spring Car Show on Glasgow’s public square.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
The event’s return Saturday was wonderful, said Becky Barrick, committee chairman.
“The crowd is loving it,” she said.
She said it appeared there were more participants for Saturday’s car show than in the past.
“We’ve registered over 200. A lot of people came, but they don’t want to register, so we feel like we have way more than that here,” Barrick said.
Vehicles were parked down side streets and around the public square.
Proceeds from the show go to the committee, which plans to use the money to upgrade the sound system used during the car show, to purchase flower baskets that are hung around the public square during the spring and summer and for an annual Christmas lighting event around the square called Light Up Glasgow.
Among those who turned out to take part in the car show was Ray Patterson of Cave City.
Patterson brought a 1985 Mustang that was once used as a patrol car by Kentucky State Police.
“The cars were bought by the state. In 1985, they made 10 and they used them as pursuit cars. Basically, all they were were ticket cars,” he said. “This one was bought by a captain in the state police when it was out of service and then I purchased it from him.”
Patterson restored the car.
“It has all the things on it that originally came with the car,” he said.
He was even able to locate two radar systems for it.
“Barren County, they had one that a gentleman was driving around in this local area. It’s a famous car because everybody was stopped by one. He was very good at giving tickets,” Patterson said.
Wayne Likens of Glasgow, a member of the committee, was directing traffic Saturday for the event.
Likens brought a car to show but did not enter it into the car show’s competition. He brought a 1955 Chevy – a car he has owned for 29 years.
Like Patterson’s 1985 Mustang, there is a story behind Likens’ 1955 Chevy. It was owned by two school teachers who were sisters living in Monroe County.
The car was parked in its owners’ driveway and Likens drove past it often on his way to and from work.
“I kept trying to buy it,” he said.
But the owners were reluctant to sell it, until one day one of the sisters called him to tell him she was ready to let it go.
“She called me and she said, ‘Mr. Likens, we’ve got to go to the nursing home because they say we don’t take our medicine right and I’m going to sell you that car.’ And so I bought the car. It had 29,000 (miles) then. It’s got 49,000 (miles) now. We’ve driven it quite a bit,” he said.
The committee also has a car show in the fall. It is held the second weekend in October. It was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Likens was happy the committee got to have the car show on Saturday.
“Everybody wants to get out, so we got a large crowd and I think it is because of that. Everyone has been housed up for a year and haven’t been able to show their cars, so I think that today is the day,” he said.