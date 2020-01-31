A new exhibit featuring custom cars designed by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth will take National Corvette Museum attendees back to the 1960s.
“Car-toon Creatures, Kustom Kars and Corvettes: The Art and Influence of Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth” officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.
The Discovery Channel filmed the event, which included the unveiling of Roth’s “Wishbone” car, for a new show launching this year about restoring historically significant cars.
Roth, who died in 2001, was a legendary car builder and designer, pinstriper, cartoonist and inspiration to many, including exhibit co-curator Tom Peters.
As the retired director of exterior design of the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, Peters said he can trace his love for design to his early teens when he first came across Roth’s art in a hot rod magazine.
“It had Big Daddy Roth Rat Fink T-shirts, (a) two-page spread, and I just loved those because as a kid you like the flamboyant, wild, renegade, kinda crazy creatures. It’s timeless,” Peters said.
“So I used to emulate those and try and draw them and capture the wheel shapes and the characters of the cars. And what I have come to realize is, from a design perspective, the cars were distorted and kind of crazy, cooky and amplified. But they were correct in their details. The wheels, the tires, the engine components.”
Peters designed the tour to begin with a statue of Roth with his signature top hat inside his garage, where dripping paint cans sit on a table near his red-and-white customized 1956 Ford-F100 truck used for pinstriping.
Leaving the garage, museumgoers can take a glimpse at Rat Fink’s Toy Store window, which showcases Roth’s creations, including multicolor clocks, T-shirts and collectibles.
The store is named after popular hot-rod character Rat Fink, which Roth invented out of his dislike for Mickey Mouse, according to the website ratfink.com.
Rat Fink and other Monster Hot Rod art can be found throughout the exhibit alongside several of Roth’s cars and cars created by Roth enthusiasts.
Peters said the exhibit was made possible with the help of several car collectors, museums and Roth’s family.
“I felt overwhelmed,” said Trixie Roth, Ed Roth’s widow. “It was the most beautiful experience ever. And I said to (someone), if Ed were here, I know he’d want to walk through here quietly and we would just be holding each other and we would just be enjoying the talent that put everything together.”
Both Peters and Trixie Roth equated the exhibit opening to Christmas Day.
It is included in general admission at the museum and will remain open through Dec. 31.
