A National Garden Club holiday design specialty flower show presented by The Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs will be Wednesday at the Eloise B. Houchens Center.
"Celebrate! Festive Holiday Designs" is free and open to the public.
Included in the Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs are four southcentral Kentucky garden clubs — the Bowling Green Garden Club, Two Creeks Garden Club, the Warren East Garden Club and the Glasgow Garden Club.
Cardinal Council Flower Show chairman Martha Harkleroad said some of the holidays featured will be Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year's Eve, Presidents Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Valentines Day and St. Patricks Day.
"Some of the designs are petite," she said. "We will also have some artistic table designs, along with creative designs."
She said the show, which dates back to the 1970s, follows the National Garden Club's guidelines and the rules are always consistent.
A panel of judges from across the state will be there to judge the show, with several awards being offered, including a Holiday Excellence Award, Designer's Choice Award, Petite Award, a Table Artistry Award and the show's biggest award, the Cardinal Council Ruth Rabold Award.
There will also be educational exhibits, including one called "Celebrating Healing" about Lost River Cave's mission and the lessons learned over the last five years of meadow restoration, showcasing the native plants, wildlife and community members who made it possible. The second exhibit, "Attracting Pollinators with Kentucky Native Plants," will include information about specific gardening practices used for attracting native pollinators in Kentucky.
"The educational aspect of the show is wonderful for children," Harkleroad said. "The mission of our flower shows is to educate the public and encourage an interest in horticulture."
For the first time in the show's history, state president of the Cardinal Council of Kentucky Garden Clubs Susan Throneberry will attend.
"It's a really big deal and an honor to have her come here," Harkleroad said.
Early entries for the show will be accepted from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday with day of show entries accepted from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and the show will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m.