SCK LAUNCH Experience – a hands-on career expo for eighth graders – returned Thursday after a one-year hiatus, drawing about 1,800 students to explore the region’s high-growth, high-demand job sectors.
As local middle school students cycled through the Knicely Conference Center, industry and college representatives aimed to draw eyeballs with interactive displays. Those included robotic arms used to perform surgery with needle-like precision or the chance to hold a sheep’s brain and see a house fly’s head under a microscope, among other attractions.
Meanwhile, local school district superintendents led industry and educational leaders on a tour of the event, making their own pitches for investment in their schools and the broader community.
Partnering with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, SCK LAUNCH Experience is part of a broader outreach initiative to local schools in an effort to establish a talent pipeline for area employers.
“The chamber has prepared all these lessons about career pathways and what this community has to offer,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said, noting that students can be skeptical of those messages. “When you walk through here (you see) ‘Wow, we do have a lot to offer!’ ”
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton agreed.
“We’re about opportunities for our students, and there’s a lot of amazing opportunities here in this community,” he said.
As a community initiative, SCK LAUNCH targets seven key high-demand job sectors, including construction, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, public services and transportation, distribution and logistics.
SCK LAUNCH is short for South Central Kentucky Learning About Unique and New Careers Here.
At a table crewed by math and science instructors from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, South Warren Middle School eighth grader Elijah Brunck held a sheep’s brain with gloved hands. He called SCK LAUNCH a “good learning experience.”
SWMS student Sydney Hill is interested in various health care careers.
“I like to take care of people,” she said, adding she was impressed with the expo: “I see a bunch of new opportunities.”
