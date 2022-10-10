The latest round of CARES Act funding will help southcentral Kentuckians get “caught up” on back-due utility bills before the colder months arrive.
Income-qualified applicants in the city of Scottsville and Allen, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, Logan and Simpson counties will be able to apply for assistance with their local Community Action of Southern Kentucky office if they can prove that their back-due bills are due to pandemic-related issues.
This could include taking unpaid leave to take care of a loved one or experiencing income or job loss due to shutdowns, infection or quarantine.
Each city and county in the program will receive $50,000 from the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) to help residents pay for back-due water, sewer, natural gas or electrical utility bills.
Each eligible resident may qualify for up to $250 per month for up to six consecutive months, totaling to a maximum $1,250 in assistance. Thus, if each eligible applicant needed the maximum payment, each city and county could help 40 residents.
Applicants must bring their proof of residency, photo ID and most recent utility bills to the Community Action office.
The utility providers will be paid directly by the Community Action offices, not the eligible residents. The program continues until Dec. 31 or whenever funds run out.
The opportunity was made available to utility providers in every county in southcentral Kentucky, but “some utilities providers didn’t feel like they needed the assistance,” said Emily Hathcock, BRADD associate director of planning and development.
BRADD is partnering with Community Action of Southern Kentucky and local governments to help make sure the program runs smoothly.
“We are hopeful that especially as the cooler months approach that this is able to keep energy on in the homes of our most vulnerable populations,” Hathcock said.
She added that this could help some utility providers make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky already has infrastructure to handle utility assistance like this through its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which begins Nov. 7, said Bernadette Tardy, community services program manager.
The office gets calls daily from people needing help with utility payments, Tardy said. This program will allow many of them to get “caught up” so that they don’t have to worry about losing utilities in the winter, she added.
“As always, we are glad to assist the community,” Tardy said.
To see if you are eligible, call your local Community Action office.
- For Allen County and the City of Scottsville, contact Allen County Community Action, 25 J.L. Turner and Son Place, 270-237-4149.
- Hart County Community Action, 509 AA Whitman Lane, Munfordville, 270-524-0224.
- Logan County Community Action, 201 W. Sixth St., Russellville, 270-726-2459.
- Metcalfe County Community Action, 1303 W. Stockton St., Edmonton, 270-432-4006.
- Monroe County Community Action, 200 N. Main St. (in the courthouse), Tompkinsville, 270-487-5436.
- Simpson County Community Action, 727 N. Main St., Suite 2, Franklin, 270-586-3238.