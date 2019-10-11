Two people were taken into custody after a reported carjacking in Barren County.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call at 9:27 a.m. Thursday about the incident, which took place outside Dollar General Store on Edmonton Road.
The victim told law enforcement that she had come out of the store when she was approached by a male and female, with the male demanding her to give up her keys.
The male struck the woman and forcibly took the keys from her, and the two suspects drove away on U.S. 68-Ky. 80 toward Edmonton.
Law enforcement in surrounding counties were notified of the incident, and the car was seen by a sheriff’s deputy in Metcalfe County, who pursued the vehicle into Edmonton, where it crashed.
An adult male and juvenile female were taken into custody, and law enforcement found methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both suspects complained of injuries and were treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow before being taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.
Police have not released the suspects’ names.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.