Carrier Global Corp., one of the world's largest manufacturers of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, has begun making aluminum and copper tubing for those products at a plant in Franklin, with plans to employ as many as 50 people.
Dennis Griffin, director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said Carrier is locating in the Virtus Building in the Wilkey North Industrial Park, occupying about half of that 200,000-square-foot building.
"Virtus had some extra space, so Carrier is leasing space from them," Griffin said.
Griffin said Carrier will have a job fair from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College campus in the Sanders Industrial Park at 175 Davis Drive in Franklin.
A news release said Carrier will be looking to fill positions for machine operators, automation technicians and maintenance technicians.
"This is great news for residents of Simpson County," said Mason Barnes, Simpson County judge-executive. "There will be job opportunities for people in our area with one of the best-known manufacturing companies in America."
Florida-based Carrier was founded in 1915 as a manufacturer of HVAC systems, and has since expanded to include manufacturing commercial refrigeration and food service equipment, and fire and security technologies.
Long an affiliate of United Technologies Corp., Carrier was spun off as an independent company in 2020. It reported revenue of $20.6 billion in 2021 and has more than 53,000 employees in 160 countries.
Both Griffin and Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said landing a company with such a rich history is a big boost for the city.
"It's always good when you get a company like that," Griffin said. "I think Mr. Carrier invented the modern air conditioning system."
"Carrier is a major, well-known company throughout the United States," Dixon said. "We are very pleased that they are locating in our city."
More information about the job openings at Franklin's Carrier plant can be found at the jobs.carrier.com website.
