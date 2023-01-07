As part of its expansion into Allen, Edmonson and Simpson counties, Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky will offer a new format for its advocate training classes.
The non-profit agency, which has already been serving Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Warren counties, provides court-appointed, trained volunteers for support, advocacy and intervention for abused, neglected and dependent children throughout the region’s family court system.
“We are looking for the best outcome for that child and the ultimate goal is a permanent home, and whether it is with the biological parents, a family member or adopted family, we just want to make sure that child finds a forever home,” said CASA Executive Director Melinda Hill.
She said the state CASA network would like every county to have a CASA program, with the expansions being made gradually.
“The state and national goal is to have all of these children represented across the country,” Hill said.
To assist in the expansion process, she said the organization brought back one of its former advocate coordinators, Diane Eidson.
“Before we could expand, we needed the judges’ support in each of those three counties,” Hill said. “So we met with them, asking if they would like a CASA in their county, and they all said yes.”
Since the addition of the three counties, more advocates will be needed, and a new format for advocate training classes will be used.
Hill said the primary responsibility of a CASA advocate is to represent the child and National CASA mandates that all advocates receive 30 hours of training.
In the past, classes were only offered in person, but this year, CASA is offering flex training, with 15 hours in-person and 15 hours of self-directed, online training.
In-person classes will be offered Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 and March 2 in the evenings, beginning at 5 p.m. Ending times vary, with the latest class ending at 8:30 p.m.
Classes will be held in Bowling Green, but the location has yet to be determined and will depend on the number of volunteers.
“Of course, we are hoping for a large number of volunteers,” Hill said. “We’re excited to try this new style of training. Hopefully this will allow a lot of people in the working community to take advantage.”
Hill said she hopes people realize that once the process is complete, it doesn’t take a lot of time to be an advocate.
“A person that works full time can still be a CASA advocate,” she said.
CASA advocates are expected to meet with the child a minimum of once a month, but some advocates meet more often, depending on their schedule.
“Many times during this process, the CASA advocate is the only consistent person in that child’s life,” Hill said.
Those interested in becoming an advocate need to submit an application by Jan. 26.
“That way, all of the necessary background checks can be run and we can make sure they qualify to go through the training,” she said. Application forms may be found at www.casaofsck.org/volunteer.
— For more information, contact CASA Advocate Development Specialist Steve Jones at (270) 782-5353 or e-mail him at steve@casaofsck.org.