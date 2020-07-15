Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky, a nonprofit agency dedicated to preventing and eliminating further trauma to children, will host its first online training to interested volunteers.
Training sessions are typically 30 hours in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA has shifted to three-hour virtual sessions each Thursday morning from Aug. 6 to Sept. 3. Participants will have an additional three hours of reading throughout the week.
“Holding the training virtually adds much more flexibility for those community volunteers interested in going through with the training,” said Steve Jones, an advocate development specialist, in a news release. “At least half of their training time can be done at their leisure and according to their personal schedules.”
Many people who are interested tend to think they don’t have the time to volunteer, but Executive Director Jana Sublett said about 60% of volunteers work full-time jobs.
Interested volunteers should be able to commit for at least one year, be at least 21 years old, commit six to 10 hours a month, attend court hearings several times a year, pass multiple background checks and have a passion for kids.
Sessions will help teach how to write reports, communicate with children and understand poverty, drug abuse and family court laws, Sublett said.
After training, volunteers are matched with a child, but before meeting the child, they catch up on the case and meet with anyone involved in the child’s life.
“Right now, we have about 65 kids on our wait list,” Sublett said. “We’re forecasting that’s going to go up when school starts.”
Sublett said people are interviewed before and after training to ensure volunteers are committed. CASA does not ordinarily turn people down after training, but some trainees discover the role isn’t for them and turn down the position.
“We have a thorough vetting process because these volunteers become one constant in these kids’ lives,” Sublett said.
CASA currently only takes referrals from Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Warren counties, but some children may live in other regional counties where volunteers could live.
Trainings are also held in October, February and June, but Sublett said those may or may not be done online.
– Applications are currently open at casaofsck.org/volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.