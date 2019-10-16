SCOTTSVILLE – An Allen County couple accused of assaulting and abusing a toddler in their care are scheduled to face a jury trial in December.
Shiaane Leslie Davenport, 21, and Nicholas Austin Mesker, 21, both of Scottsville, appeared Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in their criminal cases, in which they are each charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
The person identified as the victim is Davenport’s son, who was 18 months old when he was hospitalized last year with multiple burns and bruises.
Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan and public defenders Pat Roemer and Greg Berry, representing Mesker and Davenport, respectively, confirmed they anticipate being ready to bring the case to trial as scheduled Dec. 2.
Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker set a final pretrial conference for Nov. 8, along with a Nov. 1 deadline to file any motions or respond to pending motions.
The investigation that led to the arrests of Davenport and Mesker was led by Kentucky State Police working in conjunction with three other agencies.
Law enforcement was called Oct. 8, 2018, to The Medical Center at Scottsville regarding a possible child abuse investigation.
Authorities received information that a toddler who had been taken to the hospital had gotten into a bathtub four days earlier and suffered facial burns from scalding water after turning on the shower, according to court records.
“The child reportedly had not eaten or drank anything since the incident,” Detective Bill Francis of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.
Detectives observed the burn injury to the child’s face that caused the skin to peel off and also saw apparent circular burn marks on the child’s legs, torso, back and arms.
A number of bruises were also located on the child’s body, court records show.
“I was also advised that the child may have a skull fracture and a possible arm fracture,” Francis said in the affidavit. “There was another injury to the back of the child’s head near the skull and spine intersection.”
Doctors believed the child’s airway had been singed, and the critically injured toddler was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University for additional treatment, according to court records.
During an interview with KSP, Davenport showed investigators a picture on her phone of the child’s injuries on the day they occurred, court records show.
The couple were arrested initially on a single count of first-degree criminal abuse, and an Allen County grand jury returned indictments that added the assault count and a second criminal abuse charge.
Crocker agreed to move the trials to Simpson County after a motion from Davenport’s attorney requesting a change of venue, which argued that public opinion in Allen County would not allow the defendants a fair trial.
Morgan filed notice earlier this year that he would not extend a plea offer to either defendant ahead of trial.
Davenport is being held at Barren County Detention Center. Mesker is at Christian County Detention Center.
