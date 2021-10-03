A grand jury will consider evidence against a Bowling Green woman accused of causing a fatal crash on Louisville Road.
Donna J. Myers, 54, appeared Friday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in her criminal case. She is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense) and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
Police said Myers was behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that crashed into a moped driven by Jordan D. Spratt, 25, at Louisville Road near the River Street intersection Sept. 24.
Spratt was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Myers, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond, was brought into court in a wheelchair.
Detective Sean Johnson of the Bowling Green Police Department testified Friday that city police officers were called to the scene about 11:30 a.m.
Johnson said Spratt suffered a serious head injury and that a witness described seeing Myers driving with her head down just before the collision.
Police reported Myers appeared disoriented in the aftermath of the crash but initially denied having used any drugs or alcohol when she spoke with officers at the scene, Johnson said.
Myers was taken to The Medical Center, where efforts were made to take two blood samples from her for testing.
“My understanding was she was hesitant to sign the Medical Center consent form to do a blood draw,” Johnson said in describing what he encountered when he arrived at the hospital and met with Myers. “To me, she seemed to be slow and slurred in her speech.”
Myers eventually consented to the blood draws, which the Kentucky State Police will analyze.
Johnson testified that Myers gave conflicting accounts about her direction of travel on Louisville Road, but surveillance camera footage from a nearby business showed that she traveled north behind Spratt.
At the hospital, Myers maintained she did not use drugs or alcohol and had taken an antidepressant the night before, Johnson said.
When the detective challenged her account and told her she appeared impaired, Myers said, “I think I need a lawyer,” Johnson testified.
Later that day, Johnson was told Myers wanted to speak to him.
After she was advised of her rights, Myers admitted she was impaired, Johnson said.
“I asked her to elaborate and she said she had taken a generic roxy,” said Johnson, referring to the street name for a brand of oxycodone.
The detective said the drug had been cut with fentanyl and that Myers injected it.
A witness who reported seeing the crash told police she was in the left turn lane on Louisville Road at a red arrow, waiting to turn left onto River Street, when she saw Myers’ car run into Spratt’s moped, sending Spratt tumbling end over end in the air.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business appeared to confirm the witness’ account, Johnson said.
“You can see in the video a moped enter going as fast as it could possibly go and then Myers plows straight into the victim,” Johnson said. “If she was braking it was after she was out of frame of the camera.”
Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.
