A grand jury will consider evidence against a Bowling Green man accused of striking a woman with his vehicle moments after she had been shot.
Kobee Lancaster, 24, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree assault.
Lancaster is accused of being behind the wheel of a Jeep Patriot SUV as it drove out of the Muse apartment complex on July 23 and struck Ayanna Morgan, 21, who had been shot in the parking lot.
Morgan, a Western Kentucky University student, was pronounced dead early July 24 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
An arrest warrant is out on Malik Ade Jones that charges him with murder.
Detective Ryan Dillon of the Bowling Green Police Department testified Wednesday about his investigation into Lancaster's alleged involvement.
Answering questions from Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller, Dillon said that police obtained surveillance video footage from the apartment complex that shows Morgan walking down a flight of steps and approaching three men in the parking lot.
The detective said law enforcement reviewing the footage identified the men as Lancaster, Malik Jones and his twin brother, Malcolm Jones.
"Officers were able to identify Lancaster and the other individuals involved based on recent prior contact," Dillon said.
As Morgan confronted the group, Malik Jones stepped in front of the other men and hit Morgan multiple times, and then Morgan chased Jones around the Jeep until Jones gets into the front passenger seat, Dillon said.
Morgan appeared to try reach Malik Jones inside the vehicle and is then attacked by Malcolm Jones, Dillon said.
"Malcolm stomps on her head no less than seven times," Dillon said, noting that Malik Jones also stepped outside the Jeep during this time.
The video footage does not appear to clearly show when the shooting occurs, but Malik Jones can be seen returning to the Jeep holding a gun, the detective said.
Under questioning from Lancaster's attorney, Alan Simpson, Dillon said that police spoke with witnesses who tended to Morgan before first responders arrived, and one of the witnesses said one of the few statements Morgan made was "they have my gun."
Dillon said the video shows Morgan approaching the SUV after being shot, and it appears she is struck by the passenger side mirror as the vehicle backs up before the it momentarily drives off camera.
When the SUV reappears, Morgan is seen clinging to the hood along the passenger side and then as it drives out of frame the tail lights are seen moving as though the vehicle hit a bump, but Dillon testified there were no speed bumps in that part of the parking lot.
Dillon said the witnesses who tended to Morgan were delivery drivers who did not see the altercation and told police that it appeared as though she had been hit by the vehicle.
"They said the vehicle was driving so recklessly it almost hit them in the parking lot," Dillon said, adding that the witnesses gave a physical description of the driver.
Police located the registered owner of the SUV, Chauncey Greer, who reportedly told police that he lent the vehicle to Lancaster on July 23 and it was returned to him with blood on the hood, the exterior passenger side and on the passenger side wheel well.
Dillon said that Greer told police he had been directed by Lancaster to wash the SUV, and that Lancaster instructed a woman who stayed in the vehicle during the altercation to delete all messages in which they discussed the incident.
Questioned by Simpson, Dillon said he had not yet received any medical records or an autopsy report detailing the extent of Morgan's injuries, and that he was relying on the video footage at this point to support the assault charge against Lancaster.
"Without the video you would have no evidence of an assault as it relates to Mr. Lancaster?" Simpson asked Dillon, to which he replied "correct."
After Dillon's testimony, Simpson argued that there was no evidence of serious physical injury caused by Lancaster, that Morgan produced the handgun during the confrontation and that Lancaster could not have known that Malik Jones had the gun in his possession when he got back into the SUV.
"Lancaster is just trying to pull away to get to safety," Simpson said.
Miller countered that Morgan produced the gun in order to defend herself during an assault and that the evidence shows that she was run over by the SUV as it left the apartment complex.
"I think the court has more than enough probable cause to find that a felony has been committed," Miller said.
Lancaster is being held in Warren County Regional Jail in this case under a $500,000 cash bond, while Malik Jones remains at large.