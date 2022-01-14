A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a Bowling Green motel saw his case go to a grand jury.
Joshua Niehoff, 19, address unknown, was arrested Jan. 9 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and procure/promote use of a minor by electronic means.
He was arraigned the following day in Warren District Court, and an attorney was appointed to represent him.
On Friday, Niehoff's court-appointed attorney, Christopher Ahlers of the Department of Public Advocacy, waived a preliminary hearing, allowing the case to be forwarded directly to a grand jury.
Niehoff was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded around 1:13 a.m., Jan. 9 to the Super 8 Motel on Willamette Lane regarding a rape investigation.
According to court records, a 14-year-old juvenile reported having just been sexually assaulted by Niehoff, who was later located by police walking away from the hotel apparently under the influence of intoxicants.
Niehoff was detained and taken to BGPD headquarters to be interviewed.
After being advised of his rights, Niehoff said he provided the 14-year-old with marijuana and marijuana edibles.
"Niehoff said the juvenile consumed the strongest marijuana edibles and she was under the influence of alcohol," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation. "Niehoff said the edibles combined with the alcohol make the high even more intense."
During the interview, Niehoff admitted to sexual intercourse with the juvenile, saying it was a "mistake" and that he regretted it, his arrest citation said.
Police were given consent to look through Niehoff's Snapchat account.
"Niehoff has been using Snapchat to communicate with underage girls and solicit sexually explicit images from them," the arrest citation said.
Court records indicate that police have sought search warrants for Niehoff's phone as well as Snapchat accounts associated with him and multiple juveniles.
Niehoff remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
