A city police detective divulged more information Wednesday about an investigation into an alleged kidnapping and rape that led to two arrests.
Colton Hogendorn, 28, and Chessa Manion, 32, both of Bowling Green, were arrested last week by the Bowling Green Police Department and appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court.
At a preliminary hearing for Hogendorn on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and video voyeurism, Detective Alex Wright of the Bowling Green Police Department testified that he became involved in the investigation May 13.
Answering questions from Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alisha Snodgrass, Wright said a woman had come to BGPD headquarters on that date. The woman reported that she went to Hogendorn’s residence on Chestnut Street on May 2 to smoke marijuana and use cocaine but was held there against her will for multiple days afterward and sexually assaulted.
Wright said the woman reported that, on the night she went to the residence, she was held down by Hogendorn and forced to consume Xanax and other narcotics by him.
The woman reported that, while her memory of events was affected by the drugs, she recalls being raped and sodomized by Hogendorn, Wright said.
“She has varying levels of recollection,” Wright said. “She stated that she was cut with a knife and burned with what she described as some sort of serving-type spoon with a spiral handle.”
Wright testified that the woman had difficulty walking and was using a cane and had extensive burn marks when she came to police.
The woman said she was able to contact a friend May 7 who picked her up, Wright said.
“She was so inebriated she was unable to send her location via Snapchat,” Wright said.
The detective said police viewed a video on the woman’s phone that was alleged to have been sent to her by Hogendorn in which she appears nude and shows burn marks on her.
Wright said the woman appeared “extremely inebriated” in the video.
Police also viewed videos the woman had taken of herself after she left the residence that show her injuries, Wright said.
The woman named two people, later identified as Hogendorn and Manion, who were present while the alleged events occurred.
After leaving the residence, the woman went to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital on May 9, where a rape kit was completed.
Wright said the woman was transported to the hospital again after speaking with police and remains there awaiting discharge while being treated for second-degree burns.
Wright said the woman also appeared to have some knife wounds in various stages of healing, and that they appeared to be more like slashing wounds than stab wounds.
Officers went to Hogendorn and Manion’s residence May 13, and police spent nearly an hour negotiating with Hogendorn to come outside.
“It was quite evident he was tampering with evidence inside,” Wright said. “The toilet flushed about 32 times. There were no narcotics recovered other than some paraphernalia.”
Hogendorn initially made no statement to police, but Wright testified that Hogendorn later claimed that “everything was consensual.”
Questioned by Hogendorn’s court-appointed attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, Wright said he believed the woman knew Hogendorn through Snapchat as a drug dealer and that she had willingly gone to the residence to use marijuana.
“She advised to me that the Xanax and the subsequent week of torture was not consensual,” Wright said.
Wright said the woman’s recollections of the events were somewhat vague due to her state of inebriation and detectives are attempting to locate other people who are believed to have been at the residence during that week.
The woman reported that she recalled other people at the residence, but that Hogendorn and Manion were present throughout all the alleged violent acts, Wright said.
Warren District Judge John Brown sent Hogendorn’s case to the grand jury.
Manion, appearing with her attorney, Dwight Burton, waived her preliminary hearing and allowed her case to go to the grand jury.
She is charged with complicity to first-degree rape, complicity to first-degree sodomy, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to first-degree strangulation, complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to kidnapping and complicity to video voyeurism.
Hogendorn and Manion remain in the Warren County Regional Jail under $100,000 cash bonds.
