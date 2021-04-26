The prosecution has provided more evidence to the defense in the case of a Bowling Green man charged in two fatal drug overdoses.
Tracy Boyd, 53, is under indictment on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, engaging in organized crime, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
The Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is seeking to hold Boyd responsible for the deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at a residence on Parkhurst Drive. Dobring, 38, died two days later in Louisville.
Attorney Alan Simpson said during a hearing Monday in Warren Circuit Court that prosecutors provided additional material over the weekend to review.
The hearing also featured discussion of a motion Simpson filed to limit the testimony of a co-defendant, Scott Bernauer.
Bernauer, 49, awaits sentencing after having pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Court records feature allegations that Bernauer served as a runner for drugs between Boyd and Stephanie Silvano, who has also pleaded guilty in the case.
Simpson’s motion requested that the court prohibit any testimony from Bernauer regarding his perceived reputation of Boyd.
The motion cited a Nov. 25, 2019, interview with the Bowling Green Police Department in which Bernauer claims he never saw any drugs in either Boyd’s possession or in the possession of Robert Cage, a neighbor in an apartment where Bernauer reportedly believed drugs were being sold.
Bernauer also said Boyd was “extremely prone to violence” and alleged that Boyd assaulted him, according to the motion.
“Clearly, any suggestion by Bernauer, whose credibility is seriously in question, that he was somehow bullied into being a drug mule is not even relevant to the allegations against (Boyd),” Simpson said in the filing, which also included a claim that Bernauer had knowledge of a phone call Boyd made to Cage after Boyd was stopped by police.
Bernauer admitted he wasn’t present for the phone conversation and claims Cage, who is not charged in the case and has declined to give a statement to law enforcement, told him about the call after the fact.
Simpson said Bernauer should not be allowed to testify about the call because it would be hearsay evidence from someone with no direct knowledge.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner said he would not elicit hearsay testimony from Bernauer.
Boyd’s trial is set for May 11.
