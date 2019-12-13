FRANKLIN – Criminal cases against three of four people accused in a 2018 slaying in Simpson County could be resolved at a hearing next month, according to the prosecutor handling the cases.
Pretrial conferences were Thursday for the four co-defendants charged in the death of Damian Cook, 19, of Franklin.
Cook was assaulted Aug. 7, 2018, in a garage at Broderson Mobile Home Community in Franklin. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he died four days later.
Amie Jean Alford, 53, and Jordan Alford, 25, both of Portland, Tenn., are charged with murder. The Alfords are siblings.
Willa-Jean Davenport, 19, of Franklin and Alexis Oliphant, 19, of Portland, Tenn., are charged with complicity to murder.
Davenport and Oliphant are accused of giving specific information to the Alfords that led to the physical confrontation with Cook that resulted in his death as well as aiding and abetting the Alfords in carrying out the fatal attack.
In Simpson Circuit Court, Simpson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said he did not plan to extend a plea offer to Jordan Alford, but plea negotiations have been initiated or are ongoing with Amie Alford, Davenport and Oliphant.
Morgan said he plans to meet with Kentucky State Police about the cases, but he believes all cases other than Jordan Alford’s can be resolved with plea agreements.
“We will be making written offers once I’m able to meet with law enforcement,” Morgan said.
All co-defendants were ordered to return to court Jan. 8 for a pretrial conference.
Court records identify Jordan Alford as an uncle to Davenport and Oliphant, while Amie Alford is identified as Davenport’s mother and Oliphant’s aunt.
At a preliminary hearing last year, KSP Detective Joshua Amos testified about making contact with Davenport and Oliphant while canvassing the neighborhood after Cook’s assault.
Police learned Cook had been involved in a physical confrontation with Oliphant and another person the night before Cook was assaulted.
Amos testified last year that the confrontation was due to some thefts at the trailer park, and that Cook sent a threatening text message to Oliphant after the confrontation.
Oliphant claimed to have stayed up with Davenport until the early morning hours due to being afraid of Cook, and she then contacted the Alfords.
Oliphant and Davenport told police the Alfords traveled to the trailer park early on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2018, parked several yards from the garage where Cook was sleeping, removed the license plate from the car and walked toward the garage.
Amos said that the teens observed Jordan Alford remove a wooden object from the trunk of the car before walking to the garage.
“The witnesses could hear some kind of physical altercation taking place,” Amos testified in 2018.
A state medical examiner found blunt force trauma to Cook’s head and bruising on his legs, and determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
