The black 1957 Chevy careens down the twists and turns of Beech Bend Road. The driver has a sly smile but his passenger, his kid brother, holds on with all his strength as he eyes the Barren River, perilously close to the road.
Those are the memories of Donald Daniels as he remembers his older brother, Gary Wynn, also later known around Bowling Green as Mike.
“He would drive that ’57 Chevy down Beech Bend Road, and they didn’t have those rails, and he would just fly, and that would scare the fire out of me ... and I’m looking over at that river and I’m saying, ‘Mike please slow down, man, please slow down,’ ” Daniels said with a smile. “So it scared the fire out of me so I didn’t get in the car with him too many times if he was going by Beech Bend Road.”
But there is a grimmer memory of his brother that now permeates his thoughts.
It was the afternoon his sister called him and told him to rush to Wynn’s house – someone had attacked their brother, and he was barely clinging to life.
• • •
On the afternoon of April 15, 2014, Wynn arrived at his North Sunrise Drive home on the west side of Bowling Green after returning from his job mowing yards.
What happened next is unclear.
But later that afternoon, “a passerby was just driving down the street and he saw him sitting out, kind of clutching his head, that sort of thing ... doing enough to get their attention,” Bowling Green Police Department Detective Jared Merriss said. “They stopped to check on him.”
The 62-year-old Wynn was on his small front porch, semiconscious after being beaten. Emergency responders and family members soon arrived.
“When we arrive on scene, the original officer on scene was trying to talk to him, but he’s somewhat incoherent, and when they got him in the ambulance, his condition started getting worse so we weren’t able to really get a good statement from him initially because, what we found out later, was he had a head injury,” Merriss said.
Daniels likewise said Wynn didn’t name his attacker or attackers to his sister.
“From what we can tell based on the scene, the assault, the altercation took place right inside the door or maybe a step or two inside the living room,” Merriss said.
It’s not known if anything was taken from Wynn or his home, but there were no signs that his house had been burglarized.
Wynn was eventually taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with head injuries.
“When I saw him at the hospital, that scared me because his head was twice the size of normalcy and I knew then something was not right and that scared me a little bit,” Daniels said. “But I prayed and said ‘God, it’s in your will,’ and there’s nothing we could do but pray and hope. But I guess God’s will was to bring him home.”
Wynn never regained consciousness. He died April 21.
• • •
Police immediately started a neighborhood canvas to determine if anyone had seen anything – or anyone – suspicious that day.
A police officer found two neighborhood children who had seen three people coming from the vicinity of Wynn’s house. They told police they did not recognize the individuals from the neighborhood.
But there was more than witnesses – there was a video. The grainy video taken from a home security camera, lasting just a few seconds, appears to show three individuals walking to and then from the area of the attack.
“Also through the neighborhood canvass, we were able to find video surveillance, and that video surveillance showed both their ingress and egress coming up the street toward his house and a short time later running away from his house,” Merriss said.
The individuals appear to be Black males, but not much else can be garnered from the video. While it seemed be a solid lead, police weren’t sure if the three individuals were involved in the crime or simply witnesses.
The frustrating question remains, as police haven’t been able to identify the trio seven years later.
• • •
Wynn came from a large extended family with nine siblings. Daniels and Wynn are stepbrothers. Wynn was married briefly and had a son, but by 2014 he was living on his own.
Daniels recalls Wynn, four years older, as a protective older brother who was quiet but full of humor.
“Overall when Gary was around ... he was a jokester. He always had fun. He could always make you laugh. He was one of that types that, if he’s around you, you’re going to have some fun,” Daniels said. “He enjoyed life. He enjoyed life to the fullest.”
Wynn had some brushes with the law over the years – arrests for drug and alcohol charges primarily – but nothing that led police to a motive.
Daniels said his brother sometimes hung out with the wrong crowd and got in trouble, “But he always came back from it,” he said.
He noted that his brother was well-liked and had no known enemies.
Even as police looked to identify the individuals in the video, other tips started coming in. Two inmates had escaped from the Warren County Regional Jail around the time of the attack, but they were quickly found and cleared. Other names were also provided to police, but they likewise were soon cleared.
Seven years later, the video remains the tantalizing evidence that police hope can lead to a solution to the crime.
“I would say my gut and my intuition leads me to believe that, I don’t think homicide was the motive but someone wanted to take something from him. I think the motive was probably robbery and as a result of this interaction, obviously it became physical and violent. I think the result of that was that he died,” Merriss said.
Daniels likewise said, whatever the motive, his brother was likely caught off guard by his attackers when he entered his home.
Merriss said it’s almost certain that the culprits have discussed the crime with others.
“It’s hard for three people to keep the same secret so I think somebody amongst this group has talked, whether it be out of remorse because maybe they didn’t think what they did was going to cause a man to die and I think they are having to live with that, and the nature of people to talk to get that out, I think they told somebody. Somebody knows something,” he said.
But even if the men just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, police are anxious to identify them.
“There’s still a possibility that they are just witnesses and we can’t rule anything out until we identify and speak to them,” Merriss said.
Ryan Dillon is the other Bowling Green police detective working the case and likewise believes there are people in the community who have information.
“In most of these cases, I think Mr. Wynn probably knew the people that killed him,” he said. “There are probably people who are going to watch (the video) who know who killed Mr. Wynn.”
The belief that individuals are withholding information makes the case even more troubling.
“It’s frustrating because, to brag on the police department a little, we solve far more homicides than the national average. I think that says a lot about the quality of work a lot of people here do. So we care, you invest so much time, time away from home and time on these cases so you get to know the families of the victim, so it’s tough, especially when you are fairly certain ... there are people in the community who know exactly what happened to Mr. Wynn but they are not willing to come forward because it’s not the cool or popular thing to do,” Dillon said.
The frustration is shared by Wynn’s family.
“I think somebody should have said something by now ... after seven-plus years, it should get on somebody’s conscious ...,” Daniels said. “Me and my family, we just want some closure. We just pray that before I leave this Earth, we could find out who did this to my brother.”
– Anyone with information about the case, or the identity of the three individuals seen in the video, is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department.