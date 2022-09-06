More details have been released regarding a fatal helicopter crash in Mammoth Cave National Park this weekend.
David Stone, 69, of Louisville, was piloting a helicopter from St. Louis and was heading to Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday.
He stopped in Sparta, Ill., and called his wife, Terry Stone, to tell her he was headed to Glasgow to refuel. That was the last contact with David Stone.
After she had not heard from her husband, Terry Stone contacted officials in southcentral Kentucky around midnight Saturday, who then began a search and attempted to locate David Stone by tracking his iPad.
“The last known pinged location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate," according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
Some hunters in Ohio County had also reportedly seen a low-flying helicopter headed toward Glasgow.
While officials on the ground searched the area, Civil Air Patrol and local pilots had been flying grid searches until the helicopter was located about 4 p.m. Monday.
The crashed helicopter was found by search aircraft near Ky. 70 inside Mammoth Cave National Park in a heavily wooded area, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman.
Stone's helicopter had crashed into some trees, Thurman said.
A news release from Mammoth Cave National Park said the crash scene was inside the park’s southern boundary.
"The FAA and (National Transportation Safety Board) will now be called in to investigate” the cause of the crash, Thurman said Monday, while the Mammoth Cave release said the National Park Service is also investigating the accident.
