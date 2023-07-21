An early morning fire tore through a commercial building on State Street Friday, leading to a roof collapse and heavy damage in the structure, which is home to Sen. Rand Paul’s Bowling Green local office.
According to Katie McKee, public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, no injuries were reported.
McKee said emergency personnel responded to the blaze at 1025 State St. around 1:45 a.m., noticed the heavy fire and called for additional units.
“And we have just been working on this structure fire ever since,” she said Friday morning.
McKee said the structure no longer has a roof, confirming that it had collapsed.
Friday’s sunrise had to compete with the plume of gray smoke spewing out the top of the structure, home to Paul’s office, the law office of Kerrick-Bachert and custom shirt printing store Dezign Tees.
Several large tree limbs in front of Paul’s office had to be cut down so a hose could reach through the second floor windows. Firefighters manned the aerials of trucks 1 and 6 to get at the flames from above.
According to McKee, nine units responded to the scene – a total of 31 personnel, not including two deputy chiefs and Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks.
“We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause,” Paul wrote when asked for comment. “We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”
Kerrick-Bachert released a statement Friday afternoon. The law firm said it will be implementing a plan for continuity of operations and will have more details to share in the coming days.
Additionally, the firm stated that its files are backed up to a remote server and does not anticipate a significant disruption in its services.
“We are tremendously thankful for the men and women of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, and all the other first responders who responded to the fire,” the statement reads. “We are also thankful that no one suffered injuries.”
The firm said it was overwhelmed by the support it has received from the people of Bowling Green and the legal profession across Kentucky, and “while we have suffered an immense loss, we will recover and persevere.”
McKee could not confirm where in the building the fire first began, but said it is under investigation by BGFD.
“Typically we can go into structures and kind of get an idea of where it started, but we haven’t been able to go inside that building at all,” McKee said. “We truly have no idea where it could have started.”
As of early Friday, the fire had been contained to the back corner of the structure’s top floor, but it wasn’t going out without a fight.
Smoldering patches continued to flare up throughout the morning. Fire crews were still working in the early afternoon to squash any pockets that were trying their best to rekindle.
“With it being an older building and the fire being in areas that we can’t just hit with a straight line of water, it does take longer,” McKee said.
McKee said Friday that the crews would be on the scene “for sure for the rest of the day.” She said she’s been at fires where BGFD crews worked anywhere from 12-15 hours, but “this one will probably be the longest one I’ve worked.”
BGFD’s hazmat trailer was brought out to the adjacent parking lot so firefighters could take advantage of its air conditioned interior.
McKee said Mission BBQ dropped off lunch for the crews. Coolers of Gatorade were on hand to provide some hydration.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities assisted BGFD in the fight. McKee said BGMU upped water pressures on main lines and shut off sprinkler systems to lend more strength to firefighters’ hoses.
According to Warren County Property Value Administration data, the building was constructed in 1900.
Its 1023 address was the longtime home of Bowling Green’s local music store, Royal Music Co., until the business moved to Fairview Avenue in 2011.
Photos from Western Kentucky University’s Special Collections Library show the space has been home to the American Hardware Company, Patterson and Patterson Livery and Stable and the Claude L. Thomas Carriage and Implement Company throughout its history.
“It’s just terrible because of the historical significance of it,” McKee said.