CAVE CITY – The city of Cave City has been awarded more than $175,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for expenses related to COVID-19.
Cave City will use the money for reimbursements for first responder payroll.
“It is for the police department’s payroll … five months,” City Clerk Jennifer Freeman said. “That’s what we had spent on payroll for five months for the police officers.”
Freeman said this is the first time the city has received CARES Act funds.
Cave City is one of 22 western Kentucky governments that were recently approved for nearly $15 million in reimbursements from the CARES Act with expenses related to COVID-19.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and our local governments are no exception. These reimbursements from the CARES Act will help alleviate some of the strain on their budgets and ensure they can provide necessary services to our families.”
Beshear made the announcement Sept. 18 in collaboration with the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene expressed appreciation for local governments during unprecedented times.
“We appreciate everything our local governments have done during the pandemic to keep Kentuckians safe,” Keene said. “And we are doing everything we can to ensure an efficient reimbursement process so our local governments can continue the fight against COVID-19.”
Communities in neighboring counties that also received CARES Act funding as reimbursements for expenses related to COVID-19 are Bonnieville in Hart County and Scottsville in Allen County.
The city of Bonnieville received a little more than $2,000 and will use it to help cover expenses related to telework equipment, personal protective equipment, sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
“We have been able to purchase the necessary equipment for Zoom and webinar meetings and training and personal safety equipment,” Bonnieville Mayor Dale Schoenbachler said in the press release. “We are very thankful to Gov. Beshear for his support.”
The city of Scottsville received close to $323,000, and like Cave City it will use the money for police department payroll.
Glasgow and Barren County received funding for reimbursements related to COVID-19 in August.
The city of Glasgow was awarded a little more than $1 million and used the money to fund reimbursements related to the purchase of PPE, sanitizing products and for the closure of the city parks when that was mandated and for police and fire department wages.
It also received $53,000 for reimbursements related to the city’s transit system in an earlier round of funding.
Barren County was awarded nearly $513,000 in August to reimburse funds associated with costs for PPE, telework supplies, cleaning materials and payroll expenses.
Since May, the Department for Local Government has received about 300 applications from city and county governments across the state. Two hundred and eight local governments have been approved for reimbursement, totaling more than $106 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.