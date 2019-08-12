A Cave City man was arrested Saturday after being accused of breaking into two residences and using a box cutter to injure a person who attempted to intervene.
Joshua Bunch, 36, was arrested on two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Bunch is accused of unlawfully entering two homes on Mammoth Cave Road in Cave City, an arrest citation said.
At the second home, Bunch placed a couch in front of the door, and when a family member came to the house, Bunch pulled a box cutter and cut the person's finger during an altercation, the citation said.
Bunch told Barren County sheriff's deputies and Cave City police that someone was chasing him from his home, though police found no evidence of any pursuit, according to the citation.
