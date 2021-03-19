A Cave City man was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found a variety of drugs at his home.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, agents working a drug investigation went along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to a residence on White Avenue, where they encountered Dallas Flowers, 48, of Cave City.
Flowers granted consent to search the residence, and agents found an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, suspected cocaine, prescription pills, scales and drug paraphernalia, the task force said.
Flowers was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Commented