A Cave City man faces multiple charges, including theft of a vehicle and wanton endangerment, after a police chase in Hart County.
Mathew Lashley, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, displaying an illegal or altered registration plate, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, careless driving and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit.
According to a news release from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Steven Shields attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reportedly stolen 1996 Chevrolet Impala on Eudora Road near Horse Cave.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. As the vehicle approached Ky. 218, Deputy Charlie Eubank joined the pursuit, which turned onto U.S. 31-W and started toward Cave City.
Reports indicate the pursuit ended peacefully with no injuries on Doran Drive in Cave City.
Lashley was transported to Hart County Jail in Munfordville, where he remained as of Tuesday morning.
The Kentucky State Police, Horse Cave Police Department, Munfordville Police Department, Cave City Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit.
