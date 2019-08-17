A collision Friday evening in Warren County involving an SUV and a tractor killed a 49-year-old Cave City man and injured two others.
Chavez Reed, who was driving the SUV westbound on Glasgow Road, was pronounced dead on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At about 6:22 p.m., the SUV sideswiped a tractor that was also traveling westbound in the 10900 block of Glasgow Road, causing the SUV to go off the left side of the road, overturn and strike a tree and fence.
A passenger in the SUV, 37-year-old Angela Hatcher of Horse Cave, was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the tractor, 38-year-old Joshua Test of Smiths Grove, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release.
The Smiths Grove Fire and Police departments assisted at the scene, as did the Warren County Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
