A woman was arrested Wednesday in Cave City after police reportedly found her in possession of another person's infant child.
According to the Cave City Police Department, officers received a call regarding a suspicious woman in the 500 block of North Third Street with a baby. The caller reported that the woman did not know the child's name and that she then walked into a wooded area.
Officers were given a description of the woman and her direction of travel and located the woman and the baby on Old Horse Cave Road.
The child was taken into police custody and EMS was notified.
The woman was identified as Jennifer Jones, 39, of Glasgow.
Police made contact with the child's mother, who said she had gone to the store and left the child with the father, who had gone for a walk with Jones at Jones' request, Cave City police said.
Jones had carried the baby across the street to Budget Inn and then Countryside Inn, and the baby's father said he needed to get the child's diaper bag, leaving the baby with Jones.
When the parents returned, Jones had left the scene, Cave City police said.
Jones was arrested on a charge of custodial interference.
