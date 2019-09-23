Outdoor activities designed for all fitness levels abound this weekend in Mammoth Cave National Park and its surrounding communities during the official Cave Country Trail Town Weekend.
The weekend kicks off Friday with the fifth annual Cave City Proud Days Glow Run. Registration is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the gazebo in downtown Cave City.
On Saturday, cyclists can choose from 12-, 35- and 63-mile routes through Cave City, Horse Cave and Munfordville during the Kentucky Cave Country Pedal. It begins at 8 a.m. at the Cave City Convention Center pavilion.
For those less inclined to climb on a bike, there will be the Kentucky Cave Country Paddle, an opportunity to canoe or kayak five miles from Houchin Ferry to the Brownsville boat ramp. There will be shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Brownsville boat ramp beneath the highway bridge, and canoe and kayak rentals available for $25.
Then, there’s the option to ride a horse during the Kentucky Cave Country Trail Ride at Maple Springs in Mammoth Cave. Pre-registration with the Mammoth Cave Horse Park is required. Assembly begins at noon.
Mammoth Cave will also offer an escape from heat Saturday with its annual free cave tour in honor of National Public Lands Day, which encourages the enjoyment and protection of public lands.
“It’s a time for people to connect to their green spaces,” park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can pick up free tickets at the visitor center and then enter the cave’s historic entrance for the self-guided Discovery tour. This path leads visitors through the Rotunda’s round chamber, which is 139 feet wide and 40 feet high. It’s unique because it wasn’t developed by the solution processes typically associated with dome-pit formation. Instead, this chamber was formed when copious amounts of thinly layered limestone collapsed over a long period of time, according to a Kentucky Geological Survey report.
On Sunday, the final official Trail Town Weekend event will be a “cave, hike and bike triathlon” called Mammoth-on, which sends participants (casually, it’s not a race) through Mammoth Cave both under and above ground. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
It’s the only cave, hike and bike triathlon in the nation, according to the Friends of Mammoth Cave, the event organizer.
– For more information, visit mammothcavefun.com/cave-country-trail-towns.html.
