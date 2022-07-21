Another month, another Cave Country Trails challenge.
Junior Duvall was this year’s first monthly winner, selected from June’s 108 entries in the Franklin-Simpson area.
Duvall said he kayaks frequently along the Nolin and Green rivers, spending time posting from his adventures to educate others about the area’s natural attractions.
After posting last year without winning anything, June’s prize was particularly “rewarding,” Duvall said.
He’s most excited about the free overnight stay in Franklin’s Hampton Inn because it will allow him and his wife, Kim, to spend more time exploring Franklin outside of their quick paddling trips.
This July, the contest moved to Hart County. It will travel to Warren County in August.
To enter, visitors can post photos or videos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok including the hashtag #cavecountry trailschallenge from land, water or underground cave trails in the month’s designated county area.
There are no entry limits.
July’s prize package is valued at more than $600.
It includes:
- an overnight stay in a Horse Cave KOA Treehouse;
- four tickets to Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, Hidden River Cave/American Cave Museum and Dutch Country Safari Park;
- an excursion from Lynn Camp Launch to Rio for two people (Either two kayaks or a canoe);
- a canoe rental from Big Buffalo Crossing Canoe and Kayak;
- and $25 gift cards to El Mazatlan, The Brew House and Munfordville Welcome Center and Gift Shop.
Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails project director, suggested paddling along Hart County’s Blueway on the Green, a 42.5-mile stretch of the Green River running from Lynn Camp Creek to Dennison Ferry featuring blue holes, islands, sand bars and springs.
“It’s good to do a water trail in the summer when you’re trying to beat the heat,” Wright said.
Karen Price, head of the Green River Kayaking Group, did just that after hearing about the contest online. Price’s group kayaks all along the Green River, the “prettiest” waterway she’s ever paddled, to learn as much as possible about the area, she said.
Of course, the most obvious Hart County attraction is Mammoth Cave National Park. Luckily for visitors, cave tours count toward the contest.
Another underground option is downtown Horse Cave’s Hidden River Cave, which boasts the world’s longest underground suspension bridge and a 200-foot-long, 150-foot-wide, 100-foot-tall cavern dubbed Sunset Dome.
Hikers might prefer Jenny Wilson Byrd Memorial Trail, a 7.8-mile out-and-back trail classified as moderately difficult by AllTrails.
Looking ahead, August’s Warren County prize package, valued at more than $700, includes:
- a two-night stay at a Bowling Green Hilton or Marriott property;
- National Corvette Museum, Historic RailPark & Train Museum and Beech Bend Amusement Park admission for four;
- four Lost River Cave boat tour passes;
- $25 gift cards to Rafferty’s/Montana Grille/Double Dogs in Bowling Green and Chaney’s Dairy Barn;
- and an Adventurer T-shirt from the BG Area CVB Gift Shop
Potential Warren County destinations include Shanty Hollow Lake, Lost River Cave and Western Kentucky University’s Baker Arboretum.
Visitors should take extra steps in light of the summer heat, Wright said.
“Know the trail before you go,” she said. “Make sure you’ve looked at a map. Pack water for sure. ... Always let someone else know what you’re doing and where you’re going.”