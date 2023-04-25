If you needed any excuse to get out of the house and on southcentral Kentucky’s trails this spring, summer and fall, look no further.
The Cave Country Trails Challenge is back for its fourth year, with a new addition. Butler County has joined Cave Country Trails, adding a month to the challenge, which will run from May to October.
Each month, Cave Country Trails encourages locals and tourists to hike, bike, paddle, horseback ride – “anything where you’re propelling yourself down a trail” – on any of the region’s land and water trails, said Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails Challenge Coordinator.
Trail users who post a photo of their adventure with the hashtag #cavecountrytrailschallenge on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok will be entered into a prize drawing. Each hashtagged photo counts as a separate entry, and there is no limit on entries.
At the end of the month, Cave Country Trails will select one winner for the prize package of that month’s county.
May’s prize package county is Hart County. The prize, valued at over $700, includes:
- an overnight stay in a Horse Cave KOA Treehouse, Tee Pee or Conestoga Wagon;
- four Kentucky Down Under tickets;
- four Hidden River Cave tickets;
- four Dutch Country Safari Park tickets;
- a canoe rental from Big Buffalo Crossing Canoe and Kayak; and
- $25 gift cards to Munfordville establishments including El Mazatlan, The Brew House, The Pink Daisy Market, The Main Street Boutique, Bluegrass Floral Market and the Munfordville Welcome Center Gift Shop.
In June, the prize package will focus on Warren County establishments and recreational activities. July is Butler County, August is Franklin-Simpson County, September is Edmonson County and October closes out the challenge with Barren County.
Each month, trail users can take photos in any of the six counties to be eligible to win, no matter what county is offering that month’s prize package.
Wright said that trail users should remember basic trail safety principles: leave no trace, tell someone where you’re going, make sure you know the trail and have looked at a map before starting and always bring water.
The Cave Country Trail Challenge’s first year in 2020 ended with 250 entries. In 2021, that increased to 329 and “skyrocketed” last year to 698 entries. The goal is to reach 1,000 entries in 2023.
Wright said the challenge began during the pandemic as a replacement for an annual in-person weekend event that typically attracted 100 to 150 participants.
“I think it really has successfully hit that objective Cave Country Trails has of getting people, whether local or tourists, on the trails to increase the health of our community,” Wright said. “We try to make it easy to find trail info and participate.”
To find land and water trails in any of the six counties, visit www.cavecountrytrails.com.