A plan to improve an often-congested Bowling Green road took a step forward Friday as Warren Fiscal Court approved an agreement with the city of Bowling Green on a project to make upgrades to Cave Mill Road.
Maintenance of the road – which connects to Scottsville Road and runs by both the Greenwood Mall and William H. Natcher Elementary School – is split between the city and the county, so making improvements is a joint project that also involves state funding.
A project to “reduce congestion and increase safety” on Cave Mill Road from the end of the three-lane section near Raintree Drive to a point just east of Grider Pond Road made it to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s six-year highway plan this year.
That plan calls for a total project cost of $26.9 million through 2027, with $1,860,000 of that allocated in 2023 for design of the 1.757-mile-long project.
That’s followed by $12.7 million for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation in 2025 and then $12.4 million for construction in 2027.
That “out-year” funding must still be approved in future state highway plans.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” said KYTC District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk, “but you can’t get construction started until you get the design completed.”
Plunk said Cave Mill Road ranked high on the local priority list because it “serves as a larger mobility connector.”
Calling it a much-needed project because of increased traffic on the road, Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said: “The city and county looked at how we could get this project done. We pushed to get it on the state highway plan, and we were successful this year.”
Moore said the city is taking the lead on the project. Although specifics will be worked on during the design phase, Moore expects the project to involve adding a middle turn lane and “pedestrian improvements” like sidewalks along the route.
The fiscal court magistrates also approved the bid of Bluegrass Landscape LLC to take over mowing and maintenance at the five Interstate 65 interchanges leading into Bowling Green. Bluegrass submitted a bid of $274,000 annually for two years.
That work on what’s called the “BeautifI-65” project of the Operation PRIDE nonprofit organization had been done in-house by the county parks and recreation department, but the magistrates voted earlier this month to advertise for bids from outside contractors.
Bluegrass Landscape was the sole bidder on the project, which will still be funded through annual contributions of $150,000 each from fiscal court, the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The parks department will still be overseeing the work, regardless of who we contract with,” said county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who was presiding over his final scheduled meeting after 29 years as the county’s chief executive. “This will mean significant savings.”
The contract for mowing and maintenance at the I-65 interchanges follows the approval earlier this month by fiscal court of outsourcing right-of-way mowing along county roads to Bowling Green contractor DDFW1 LLC, headed by Doug Frint.
Frint’s company, the only bidder on the mowing, was awarded a three-year contract at $426,721.14 per year.
Moore said that contracting out the mowing will allow the county road department’s 22-person staff to concentrate almost exclusively on maintaining a county road network that is growing and taking more wear and tear as the county population grows.
In his final scheduled meeting as judge-executive, Buchanon received recognition from the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for his support of tourism and from Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson for his work on emergency response issues.
Magistrates and other county employees also expressed their appreciation for the work done by Buchanon over the years.
“You’ve been a fantastic mentor to me, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve with you,” said First District Magistrate Doug Gorman, who will succeed Buchanon as judge-executive in January. “I hope to continue the trajectory you’ve started.”
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Buchanon said of his tenure. “It has been great fun and a great opportunity to make a difference.”