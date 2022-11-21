The sounds of festive music will soon fill the air at Mammoth Cave National Park as the 43rd annual Cave Sing returns Dec. 4.
The free musical event celebrates a tradition that dates back to 1883, when local residents would haul a 10-foot pine Christmas tree into the cave and gather for a holiday celebration.
“The modern cave sing began in 1980, and since then, the park has welcomed a variety of artists representing a wide range of musical genres,” said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer.
Schroer said the last time the park hosted a live sing was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was virtual in 2020 and 2021.
“This is our first time back since the pandemic, and we are so excited to be back in the cave with live music underground again,” she said.
The music is typically holiday music and Schroer said that “My Old Kentucky Home” is also often sung.
“Generally, it concludes with the groups singing carols with the audience,” she said. “We pass out candles and it is a really beautiful event for the holidays.”
This year’s sing will feature performances by the Lindsey Wilson College Singers, Mammoth Cave guide Hillary Sward and the Band Table Singers.
The main group, The Lindsey Wilson College Singers from Columbia have performed at the event in the past and Schroer said “they do a wonderful job.”
The Band Table Singers, who got their start by singing songs at their high school breakfast table for friends and developed into a gospel group, will perform for guests as they gather at the visitor center at 1:30 p.m.
Sward, who was a music teacher and musician before she became a park service employee, will entertain guests by playing the trumpet.
Cave sing participants will meet behind the park visitor center and depart for the historic entrance at 2 p.m.
“It will be a bit of a walk to get there and the trail itself is fairly bumpy,” Schroer said.
Participants will walk approximately 0.75 miles round trip to reach the performance area. The access trail has a steep outdoor hillside and a total of 130 stairs.
“The cave environment itself is natural, with the temperature averaging about 54 degrees, but it can be a little cooler at the entrance,” Schroer said.
She said the event is usually very well attended with the number of visitors ranging from 200-300 to closer to 500, “and that often depends on the weather.”
Returning to a live venue after two years virtually, Schroer is hoping for a good turnout.
“There’s a long history with this event,” she said. “The sound in the cave reverberates beautifully, and this is a really great way to kick off the holiday season, underground with some festive music.”
After the performance, light refreshments will be served at the park’s visitor center, where there will also be a visit from Santa Claus.