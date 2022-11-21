Mammoth Cave to host Cave Sing Dec. 4

Mammoth Cave National Park will host its 43rd annual Cave Sing celebration on Dec. 4. The free event will feature live musical performances by the Lindsey Wilson College Singers, Mammoth Cave guide Hillary Sward and the Band Table Singers. 

 Submitted

The sounds of festive music will soon fill the air at Mammoth Cave National Park as the 43rd annual Cave Sing returns Dec. 4.

