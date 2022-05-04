The Caverna Independent Schools Board of Education has selected its first female superintendent, announcing that Assistant Superintendent Amanda Abell will succeed Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner.
Faulkner recently announced his resignation, effective June 30, and Abell will assume the duties of superintendent July 1.
“I sought the position of superintendent at Caverna Independent because I want to continue the progress and growth that we have already established,” Abell said. “I see the potential in our students, and I want to help lead a district that is going above and beyond to make sure each and every single student finds an opportunity to see their own talents and strengths.”
Abell has 23 years of experience in education and began her career in 1999 as a teacher in the Green County School District. She also served as associate director of district support at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative in Bowling Green and has been at Caverna for seven years.
She has co-led regional and state-level work around education and has served on local, regional and state-level committees.
Abell said she is looking forward to continuing the work in her new position and moving to the next level.
“We have big changes coming with our Profile of a Colonel and establishing the competencies of the profile in our students,” she said.
The Profile of a Colonel program outlines five competencies that aim to help develop students into life-ready, productive members of the community.
Abell said she loves to work in the Caverna School District because it is a small, diverse district.
“I am able to be in the schools on a daily basis and really get to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community,” she said.
Being chosen as the first female superintendent in the district has also made her aware that more females are willing to step into the role of superintendent.
“I am glad more females are being selected to take the lead in school districts,” she said. “Hopefully, I will serve as a role model for students interested in going into education and for teachers considering a role in leadership.”