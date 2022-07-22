The scene Friday evening outside Eastwood Baptist Church had the hallmarks of many outdoor summer get-togethers — warm conversation, hot dogs on the grill and games of cornhole.
What made this event noteworthy were the people in attendance — residents of Nutwood and Magnolia streets whose lives were disrupted by the December tornadoes that ripped through the city.
The church was the site of a neighborhood celebration organized by the Bowling Green/Warren County Long Term Recovery Group, which was formed in the aftermath of last year's disaster to guide ongoing recovery efforts.
Friday's gathering was held to celebrate the resilience and strength of the residents along the streets near the church who survived the deadly storm.
Just as importantly, organizers were able to reach out to community members and make them aware of available resources to support those continuing to regroup.
"There are still many people who need help, and this is an event to bring people together and show them that the community is here for you," said Melanie Watts, vice chair of the local Long Term Recovery Group.
Watts said about 300 flyers were handed out door-to-door to invite people to the celebration.
Chip Kraus was one of several dozen residents to trickle in over the course of the evening.
Kraus lost his truck when a neighbor's chimney fell on it, and a falling branch damaged the roof of his Nutwood Street home, but he said he got off lightly compared to others on his street.
"The house across the street's gone and I can see several houses gone from my front porch," Kraus said. "One thing that really helped me was getting out of my community. When everything was happening I was pretty much stuck in the community but a couple days after that I started getting out and seeing there was still life outside our little disaster area ... I'm really looking forward to seeing some of my friends who are still in hotels getting back because I miss seeing some of the old faces in our neighborhood."
In addition to the free food, a number of organizations were on hand to provide information to people recovering from the storm.
Kristy Vick-Stratton of Kentucky Legal Aid said that her organization received more than $3 million in grant money that will aid in assisting low-income storm survivors receive legal advice for disaster-related issues.
Project Recovery Kentucky, which has offered crisis counseling to disaster survivors, had a table at Friday's gathering filled with free candy and activity books for children, as well as information about storm preparation prepared for a young audience.
Tyler Heckman of Project Recovery Kentucky distributed information about the support group established in May for storm survivors that meets every second and fourth Tuesday at the Warren County Public Library on State Street.
"It's not unusual for people to still be having a lot of anxiety and a lot of effects of trauma from the tornado," Heckman said. "There are a lot of people with a lot of different needs."
Watts said that storm survivors she has met contend with a number of needs several months after the storm, whether it involves obtaining funding for home repairs, recovering funds lost to unscrupulous contractors or trying to regain psychological stability following the storm's traumatic effects.
Watts said the Long Term Recovery Group aims to hold more community events in additional neighborhoods that sustained significant damage.
"Recovering from this is something that people are continuing to go through on an ongoing basis," Watts said.
— If you or someone you know was directly affected by the tornadoes and needs support in disaster recovery, contact United Way of Southern Kentucky at 211.