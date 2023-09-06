The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to install safety upgrades along Cemetery Road in an effort to keep pace with subdivision growth east of I-65.
“That road was really not designed and built for the type of traffic that’s on it now,” Wes Watt, public information officer for KYTC District 3, told the Daily News.
“Now we’re looking at coming back and trying to upgrade the road and make safety improvements for motorists.”
Watt said the expansion of neighborhoods along Rivergreen Lane, Drakesborough Drive and Fountain Trace Drive has contributed to a greater number of travelers taking the narrow and curvy roadway, designated as Ky. 234 by the state.
“Those neighborhoods have really thrived and grown. There’s more growth out there now, and we expect more in the future,” he said.
The increased traffic led the cabinet to launch its “Restore KY 234” project to address safety issues between Roger Porter Road and Fountain Trace Drive.
Watt said the project builds on the cabinet’s previous work of replacing and widening the bridge that spans Drakes Creek.
“This is kind of the next phase of addressing safety issues and efficiency issues on Ky. 234 toward Allen County,” Watt said.
The restoration will widen the road’s two lanes from nine to 11 feet, adding five-foot-wide shoulders to address limited runoff.
Watt said some of the slopes along Ky. 234 are “essentially just drop-offs.” According to accident data, 50 crashes were reported in the target area from 2017 to 2022, 25% of them resulting in injuries.
“There’s no forgiving when a motorist goes off of the roadway,” he said. “They don’t have enough time to recover. A lot of the crashes are caused by not having shoulder and not having safer slopes because they’re too steep.”
Also planned are new turn lanes onto Barrington Drive and Drakesborough Drive.
“The entire corridor in that section will be upgraded and be much safer once it’s finished,” Watt said.
The cabinet presented two improvement concepts to the public last week. Watt said both concepts include the same safety measures, the only difference being which side of the road the cabinet will use to realign Ky. 234.
“It will likely be a combination of both in some form,” Watt said. He added that the project will not impact Burton Memorial Baptist, a historic stone church that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.
According to the project’s rough timeline, right-of-way acquisition has been tentatively set for 2024 and construction is estimated for 2027.
“With all of our roads throughout the entire district, we are always looking ahead, because these projects take so long to get funded through the highway plan,” Watt said. “We have to take the steps as soon as we can to get them moving through that plan.”
The restoration is not the only improvement planned for Ky. 234. The cabinet is working to address congestion along Fairview Avenue in front of Kereiakes Park, a project with an estimated construction date of 2026.
“We’re certainly not done with Ky. 234,” Watt said. “We’re always looking at improving and growing. This is just the next step, the next phase and the next section that we are looking to address on Ky. 234.”
The cabinet has set up a comment form on its restoreky234.com website to gather feedback.