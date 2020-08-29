There have been recent posts widely shared on social media that claimed individuals were going door to door in Bowling Green pretending to be census workers. The problem was that the individuals likely were census workers.
That’s why, with about only 30 days left for Americans to be counted for the 2020 census, officials are reminding residents that census workers are on the streets attempting to count all individuals who did not self-report.
Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin heads the local Complete Count Census Committee. She said there have been reports of census workers “being shut out at the door” by individuals who may not be aware that, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, census workers are going door to door trying to reach anyone who has not self-reported for the 2020 count.
The workers “have been out since August and have until the end of September” to complete the count. The in-person count is especially crucial as the self-response rate in Bowling Green stands at about 65%, meaning fully 35% of the local population has yet to be counted.
Parrigin said there are three main benefits to a complete count. First, much federal funding is tied to census numbers. Everything from infrastructure to health care is based on population demographics – “anything you can write a grant for,” Parrigin said.
Second, political representation is based on population, which for a growing city like Bowling Green can be crucial, she said.
Finally, “it’s important for us as a community to know the demographics of our community. ... It’s really important for us to know for planning purposes,” Parrigin said. “We have grown so much I hope the count will be reflective of that growth.”
One of the early impediments to a local count was the absence of Western Kentucky University students as the campus closed amid the pandemic. Students are counted as part of Bowling Green’s population. Although those living in dorms and other group living situations are automatically counted as Bowling Green residents, Parrigin said she hopes the return of students who live in off-campus housing will boost the local numbers.
According to an email from the U.S. Census Bureau, all census takers in the field have a government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.