The Center for Accessible Living has received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which mandated $85 million be given to independent living agencies across the country as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the grant, the center will provide relief to individuals with disabilities across the Barren River region who suffered losses during the pandemic.
“This is going to really help make sure that people stay in their homes, that they get food and that they get the services they really need,” Center for Accessible Living Satellite Director Melanie Piazza said.
She declined to reveal the exact amount the center received.
The assistance will cover individuals with any disability, whether that be physical, emotional or mental, in Warren, Logan, Butler, Simpson, Edmonson, Allen, Hart, Monroe, Barren and Metcalfe counties.
To receive the relief, people must first complete the application process. The process will ask for accurate documentation that showcases losses sustained as a direct result of the pandemic.
Types of assistance the center will provide includes for rent, utilities, food and technology.
“For example, if documentation is provided which showcases that someone with a disability lost their job during the pandemic then they would be eligible for assistance,” Piazza said. “It is our goal to make sure the public reaches living goals, and this grant ensures that can happen.”
The assistance provided by the grant will be in place until Sept. 30, 2021. The Center for Accessible Living is at 1830 Destiny Lane in Bowling Green.
To begin the application process, call Barrett Griffin at 502-297-1324.
