Center for Courageous Kids partners with Houchens for fundraiser

The Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville is collaborating with Houchens Food Group for a fundraiser in their stores until March 31.
The Mobile Fundraising Program, which began March 1, allows shoppers to purchase a $1 paper mobile at check-out at participating stores across Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Virginia.
Emily Cosby, communications and marketing officer for the Center for Courageous Kids, said that the donations will go directly to the center.
"The proceeds will go the the children we serve and the inclusive camps that we offer," she said.
Mobiles are sold at over 110 Houchens, IGA and Save-A-Lot grocery stores.
Cosby said the program has grown as far as the number of stores participating and that $20,000 has already been raised as of March 13.
"We are only halfway through the fundraiser and we will definitely eclipse our goal," she said.
Houchens has been partnering with the center for almost a decade offering the mobile fundraising program, which was last active before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"Houchens has been so generous and motivated to help us," she said. "We are excited to be bringing the mobile fundraiser back and getting it started again."
The Center for Courageous Kids, a year-round camping facility for children with medical complexities and disabilities, first opened in 2008.
Children attend CCK independently during the summer seasons and then with their family during diagnosis specific weekend retreats, receiving 24/7 medical supervision on-site by trained and licensed staff.
Cosby said they offer their services at no cost to the families they serve and that all program areas are fully accessible and inclusive and are designed for the children who attend the camps.
"Campers and their families can attend at no cost due to the loyal donors and corporate sponsors that help support the cost of the camp," she said.