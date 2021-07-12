A nonprofit medical camp in Scottsville that serves children with disabilities was closed for nearly 500 days. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a new miniature golf course marked the return of in-person programming.
Programming at The Center for Courageous Kids, which began Friday, will only include family weekend retreats this summer, Communications and Community Outreach Officer Emily Cosby said.
The facility is currently operating at 50% capacity. Despite the implementation of social distancing, the retreats will be “as traditional as possible,” Cosby said.
“Our staff put in a lot of hard work in order to ensure that we could open as soon as it was possible to open safely,” Cosby said. “The return to in-person programs brings us so much joy.”
The center’s amenities, such as the new miniature golf course, are meant to provide new experiences to kids who will in turn be inspired to try new things, Cosby said. For instance, wheelchair users who have never been able to play putt-putt at other facilities will have the opportunity to do so at the CCK.
In the past year, the center has received phone calls and Facebook messages every day from families who asked when programming would return, Cosby said.
“A parent told us that their child has been asking them since Christmas about when they could come to a camp,” Cosby said.
Because of the current capacity restriction and the high demand for an in-person retreat at the center, sign-ups for this year’s retreats have been temporarily suspended.
“We haven’t had trouble filling in our spots,” Cosby said.
As an organization that has enjoyed hosting 3,000 campers at the same time, Cosby said the center hopes it can discontinue its capacity restrictions in the future. The center will evaluate some of the new protocols, such as the dining hall social distancing measure, to determine if the change is better than what existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very open to seeing how the new changes affect how we operate,” Cosby said. “If our guests feel safer because of a change and if the change is both effective and efficient for everyone involved, it may be kept in place.”
This summer’s retreat volunteers were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 upon arrival, Cosby said. There should be enough volunteers to handle the center’s pandemic-proof cleaning duties.
Cosby said the center could not have brought back in-person programs without the help of community partners. One such partner is Scottsville-based Halton Company, which installed a new ultraviolet air purifier system throughout the campus.
“Support for the Center for Courageous Kids didn’t stop during the pandemic,” Cosby said. “Our sponsors have kept showing up in the past year. We want to make sure that we express how thankful we are for those who support what we do.”