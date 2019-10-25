Just more than four years after it opened, the SKY Center for Nonprofits is being renamed in honor of the benefactor who made the shared space for nonprofit organizations possible.
The center at 958 Collett Ave. that now houses six nonprofits will be renamed the Higgins Center for Nonprofits in honor of Fred Higgins, the founder of the Minit Mart convenience store chain who died in April, South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block Executive Director Ashley Reynolds said Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting for the center that is next door to the International Center is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Formerly the corporate headquarters for Minit Mart, the 10,950-square-foot building was sold to Kids on the Block in 2015, but Higgins forgave the debt in order to allow the building to be used to facilitate the work of the nonprofits he supported.
“Fred donated the building for the purpose of helping Kids on the Block and other nonprofits,” Reynolds said. “He was pretty intentional about it. He was very passionate about nonprofits collaborating. He wanted to understand what you were going through.”
Higgins, who maintained an office in the Collett Avenue building until about two years ago, was quite familiar with Kids on the Block. He was married to the late Jamie Gaddie Higgins, who started the puppetry-based nonprofit in Bowling Green in 1985.
“Fred’s goal was to utilize this space so that nonprofits could communicate with one another and share resources,” Reynolds said. “He wanted Kids on the Block to be able to grow.”
Today, Reynolds believes the center is close to realizing Higgins’ dream. In addition to her nonprofit that takes educational puppet programs to schools throughout southcentral Kentucky, the center is home to five other nonprofits: Red Cross of South Central Kentucky, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Glory Baby Ministry, BE (Borders Expanded) Ministries and the LKLP public transportation program.
Five small for-profit businesses are also located in the building, but the focus is on the nonprofits.
“We offer below-market rent that allows nonprofits to focus on their mission,” said David Hosay, a member of the Kids on the Block board of directors.
The center has a conference room, kitchen and even a couple of small “co-working” spaces that make life easier for its tenants.
“We’ve enjoyed the camaraderie and the partnerships,” Reynolds said of the collection of nonprofits. “If someone donates something we can’t use, we can take it to another one of the nonprofits. We have quarterly trainings that are related to nonprofits.”
Bringing a number of charitable organizations together under one roof may be a new concept for Bowling Green, but Reynolds said it’s an idea that has been successful in larger cities. The Center for Youth Development in Nashville, for example, has eight tenants that share space and resources.
Despite the advantages of low rent and shared resources that the Higgins Center offers, the nonprofits located there still have their struggles. That was never more evident than when Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Kentucky closed down its office in the center this year.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters closing was a reminder that nonprofits are fragile,” Reynolds said.
That’s why Reynolds would like to see the center grow to nurture more nonprofits that can benefit from Higgins’ vision.
“My goal is for more nonprofits to be here,” she said. “Time will tell if we share staff members. There are a lot of possibilities.”
One thing Reynolds is certain about is that renaming the center was the right move.
“We wouldn’t be here without him,” Reynolds said of Higgins. “The family members have supported it (renaming the center). It’s a testimony to the passion their father had for nonprofits.”
