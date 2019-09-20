The Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP has a calendar packed full of events for the next few weeks, including a Unity in the Community event, Run for Freedom 5K and a Freedom Fund Gala to celebrate the branch’s 100th anniversary.
The Unity in the Community event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School.
“It’s a day for the community to come together and give them information that is pertinent to them now and for their future,” said Carl Whitfield, an NAACP event coordinator.
The event will have people from different organizations informing others about topics such as health services, providing blood pressure screenings, voter registration, legal matters, insurance, finances and more.
The NAACP will also host its first Run for Freedom 5K and 1 Mile Walk from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Kereiakes Park.
“We’re always raising money and finding different ways to give back. People get a chance to come out and run, and the proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund for students in the area,” said Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP.
Past scholarship recipients have used the money to help offset the cost of going to schools such as Harvard University, Cornell University, Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville.
“We just ask people to come out and support and hopefully continue growing our chapter of the NAACP,” Dearbone said.
Registration for the 5K costs $30 and the mile walk costs $15. People can register at www.active.com or at Shake Rag Barbershop, 301 State St.
The annual Freedom Fund Gala will celebrate the 100th year of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP branch as well as recognize members of the community for their contributions to humanitarian issues and education. The branch will also honor scholarship recipients at the gala.
“It’s really exciting to think about the fact that we’re gonna celebrate 100 years of serving this community. We’ll get to celebrate and focus in on the work for the future of the NAACP,” Dearbone said.
The gala will be at the Carroll Knicely Conference Center on Oct. 26. Tickets are $50 individually and $85 for couples and can be purchased at naacpbgwc.org.
