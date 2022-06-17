With hands on their hearts and a badge that reads "I'm a new American citizen," a little short of 150 people from different countries sang the national anthem at the sixth annual New Americans reception Thursday.
The reception at Sloan Convention Center was hosted by the city of Bowling Green to recognize and congratulate those who have succeeded in becoming naturalized citizens of the United States since September 2019.
Everyone was offered a small U.S. flag at the entrance to one of the big conference halls. Inside the hall, rows of chairs had been set up to accommodate new Americans, as well as their families who came to support them. Exclamations of happiness and excitement could be heard in different languages from all over the room.
The ceremony commenced with a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Bonita Dearbone. Originally from South Africa, she was among those who celebrated becoming an American citizen.
One by one, new Americans were called on to meet Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and city commissioners. As they were walking down to the front of the hall, the room was filled with applause and loud cheering. The celebrants also received certificates of achievement and got a photograph with city officials.
Ernesto Medina Serrano, who came to the United States from Honduras in early 2014, when he was about to turn 11 years old, said becoming an American citizen was one of his and his mother’s dreams.
"It makes me the happiest guy in the world," he said.
Serrano said it was difficult for him to leave his home country, even though he knew this was important for him, but added he likes living here now.
Other newly naturalized citizens shared what their new status means to them. For Aracelly Acosta, who comes from Colombia, being an American means "new opportunities," whereas for Vangopaw Khithie, who is from Myanmar, it resembles "freedom."
Because of COVID-19 and December tornadoes, the recognition ceremony had to be postponed twice. Jennifer Kash, one of the event volunteers, said it was "great" to finally have the event back.
"It is really wonderful to see people who have been here for years become American citizens," she added.
Another volunteer, Poe Meh, who is originally from Thailand, said since she got her citizenship here, she saw helping out with the event as "a good way to relive the memories."
Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood and Community Services, said it is important for new Americans to engage with their family and friends, as well as their new home.
"You have to participate in this community because this is what makes this community special – the best community in the world," Childers said.
After the ceremony, the new citizens were encouraged to register to vote and treated to dinner.