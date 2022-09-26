Less than a year after its farmers market debut, a Bowling Green ceviche business is the winner of a $10,000 Jarritos contest honoring diverse artists and creators that it plans to use to go mobile.
It all stemmed from Mason Sanchez wanting ceviche on the spot.
Sanchez, whose family has Ecuadorian roots, used to hate ceviche, a South American dish combining fresh lime juice, diced veggies and sometimes seafood. Like most kids, he wasn’t the biggest fan of vegetables.
However, the last time his family visited Ecuador, he tried ceviche again. He loved it, and Sanchez said every time he thought about it back in the U.S., his mouth watered.
Thus began the search for fresh, on-the-go ceviche in his Bowling Green hometown. Sanchez asked at Mexican restaurants, but they either didn’t offer the dish or required advance orders.
So Sanchez decided to take matters into his own hands. Alongside his brother Raffi Frensley, he made his SOKY farmers market debut on April 23, 2022. They named their business Pico and Bean, after their pet chihuahuas.
The pair sold shrimp and veggie ceviche, plantain chips and agua fresca to a quickly growing band of loyal customers – one of whom gifted Sanchez and Frensley a pair of stuffed animal chihuahuas to match their real-life counterparts.
Frensley is in charge of marketing and operations, which involves everything from creating labels to posting on social media, while Sanchez focuses on the cooking.
“I got the good eye, he’s got all the flavors,” Frensley said.
They applied to the 2022 JarriTODOS contest with a video showcasing Pico and Bean’s food, Frensley’s marketing and graphic design skills and naturally, their chihuahuas. After an initial voting mixup, they were told they won in the food category.
“I didn’t believe it,” Frensley said. “I thought it was a scam.”
It was real. Now, the pair has big plans for their earnings. The first order of business is to grow Pico and Bean’s Bowling Green footprint, Sanchez said. Without wheels, they’ve been limited to weekly farmers market visits, but he’s always wanted to turn the operation into a food truck venture that can cater to customers at events like Friday Concerts in the Park.
“Bowling Green has so many people and I don’t think there’s a ceviche food truck yet and no one makes fresh plantain chips and some places make agua fresca, but you have to drive there,” Sanchez said. “I’m just excited about being in Bowling Green so I can offer what we have to Bowling Green because some people don’t even know what a plantain is.”
After buying a food truck trailer and an SUV to pull it, they’d like to experiment with different ceviche varieties, spicy candies, tacos, soups or anything else Sanchez can come up with.
“Right now I pay for everything, ingredients in particular, out of pocket with my checks from UPS,” Sanchez said. “So the money helps us experiment a lot and I love experimenting.”
Sanchez and Frensley aren’t sure exactly where they’ll go in the future. Maybe they’ll extend into the winter season, take a few visits to Louisville or even consider an eventual brick-and-mortar Pico and Bean establishment as a home base.
“It would be a hustle to do it full time, but it would be cool,” Sanchez said.
But whichever way they go, they’ll get there a lot faster. Because now, thanks to the Jarritos windfall, Pico and Bean’s ceviche is on wheels.