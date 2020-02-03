CGS Machine & Tool, a Bowling Green-based company that does machining and fabrication and produces parts for other manufacturers, is planning to expand and add as many as 15 employees.
Founded in 1994 by Chappel, Greg and Steve Allen in a 5,000-square-foot facility in Russellville, CGS in 2003 moved its operations to Bowling Green. The company has since grown to include two 24,000-square-foot facilities, almost 60 employees and more than 150 customers.
The company, which is based at 2750 Griffin Drive, plans to invest $2.75 million in its Bowling Green operations, according to a news release from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
The news release said CGS will install new equipment and renovate its facilities in response to customer demand.
“CGS Machine & Tool has a number of new opportunities,” said Steve Allen, the company’s chief executive. “We’ve been blessed since deciding to locate in Bowling Green. I’m excited about what the next five years will bring. We expect to see manufacturing growth, and additional high-end CNC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment will allow us to serve a larger market.”
A recent International Standardization Organization certification achieved by the company will allow it to boost its presence throughout the country, specifically within the automotive industry.
That should lead to continued growth, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said.
“We have worked with CGS for a number of years, and we could not be more proud to see the company continue to grow here in Bowling Green,” Bunch said. “I fully expect CGS to continue to grow for years to come.”
To encourage the company’s investment, KEDFA has given it preliminary approval for a 10-year incentive agreement under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $250,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $2.75 million and creation of 15 full-time jobs across 10 years.
