Three years after being named the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador of the year, Alan Palmer took home some more hardware Thursday as the chamber held its annual volunteer awards presentation.
Palmer, a member of the chamber ambassadors organization since 1996 and a past chairman of the group, received the chamber's volunteer of the year award during the ceremony held at the chamber headquarters on College Street and shown on Facebook Live.
"I was born here and Bowling Green has given me everything I've ever wanted," said Palmer, a former Bowling Green city commissioner who continues to serve as master of ceremonies for many chamber events. "I'm proud to be a part of the chamber of commerce."
Palmer was one of four volunteers honored with awards Thursday in what chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch called a recognition of volunteers "who put the community ahead of themselves."
John Dix, general manager of Warren County Water District and incoming chairman of the chamber board of directors, received the board volunteer of the year award.
Bunch said Dix, a member of the chamber board since 2015, has been active in legislative affairs, economic development and other areas of the chamber.
The chamber's ambassador of the year award went to Clark Hayden of the Lockshield Partners financial services company.
Hayden, active in both the ambassadors club and the chamber-sponsored Bowling Green Young Professionals group, has been an ambassador since 2018 and is serving as chairman of that group this year.
Thursday's final award, the young professional of the year award, went to Elizabeth Newbould.
Newbould has been director of marketing and communications for United Way of Southern Kentucky since 2019 and before that was a marketing specialist with Bowling Green's Pan Oston company.
Dix said it was appropriate to recognize outstanding volunteers who have persevered during the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the recent tornadoes that brought destruction and death to the community.
"Given the challenges our community has faced this year, it's inspiring to see the enthusiasm and commitment (of volunteers)," Dix said. "They went above and beyond expectations to support the chamber, our partners, and most importantly our community."
