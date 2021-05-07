Bringing in such high-dollar industrial projects as the $147 million Crown Holdings plant and the 160,000-square-foot Dollar General cold storage facility in the Kentucky Transpark during pandemic-plagued 2020 not only brought attention to Bowling Green from around Kentucky. It has also brought notice nationally from those who track economic development.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is one of 20 winners of Site Selection magazine’s Mac Conway Awards for Excellence in Economic Development announced this month.
The winners were selected based on total 2020 projects and the total investment and job creation associated with those projects.
Bowling Green had a good track record.
In addition to the Crown Holdings and Dollar General projects, the Site Selection announcement mentioned the 200-employee Material Handling Systems project and the 450,000-square-foot Ball Corp. plant in the Transpark as examples of the city’s successes.
The Bowling Green chamber in 2020 announced 336 new jobs and more than $331 million in capital investments, a news release said.
It was good enough to land Bowling Green on the Site Selection list along with such large metropolitan areas as Chicago, Indianapolis and Phoenix.
It’s not the first time the Bowling Green chamber has been recognized by Site Selection magazine, but the previous honors were based on city size.
“We were very honored to make that list,” said Ron Bunch, the chamber’s president and CEO. “The same magazine has ranked us sixth or higher among communities our size in the past, but this is the first time we’ve been ranked among the top 20 regardless of size.”
Chris Thorn, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said the award is a “reflection on the success of our collaborative efforts” in developing the infrastructure and sites needed to support business growth.
“These investments allow us to attract new business, help existing ones to expand, and create jobs in our community,” Thorn said.
Cities weren’t ranked in order on the Site Selection top 20, and Bowling Green was joined on the list by Kentucky cities Lexington and Louisville. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said that is an indication of how state government has spurred economic development efforts through tax incentives and other assistance.
“That says something about the business environment in our state,” Buchanon said. “The state has been supportive of our economic development efforts in Warren County, and because of their support along with local backing we are able to receive a variety of project interest in the community.”
Enough interest that the Transpark in northern Warren County and the South Central Industrial Park along Nashville Road continue to grow.
Bunch said the Transpark along U.S. 68-Ky. 80 (Glasgow Road) was 680 acres when it was established in 1998. A number of purchases over the years have increased the industrial park to 1,141 acres today.
Meanwhile, developer Bobby Anastario continues to put up industrial buildings on property adjacent to the South Central Industrial Park, which is already a 1,000-acre park that is home to about 4,200 employees at its various companies.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdaily news.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.