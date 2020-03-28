Economic symptoms of the novel coronavirus are growing daily, and they’re much different than a cough and fever.
Jobless claims filings reaching record highs, manufacturers silencing their assembly lines and small service businesses closing shop because of the need for social distancing – it all adds up to an economy that may be on life support.
“We are experiencing a short-term economic contraction of epic proportions,” said Brian Strow, a professor of economics at Western Kentucky University. “Unemployment rates will hit double digits, and (gross domestic product) contraction will be in the double digits as well. Production didn’t stop this abruptly in the Great Depression.”
Sobering words, particularly in a southcentral Kentucky region that has been outpacing most of the state and nation in economic growth in recent years, but this slowdown isn’t bypassing a region known for its muscular manufacturing and supercharged service sector.
Already, automotive-related employers like the General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant and Bowling Green Metalforming have been forced to gear down. The retailers, restaurants and businesses that have any interaction with the public have seen activity grind to a halt.
“While some production, such as education, can move online, many manufacturers and service-based employers have been forced to shut down completely,” Strow said. “Others are incurring increased costs as they find innovative ways to deliver their goods and services while respecting social distancing.”
The local economy is ailing, but organizations that keep it running smoothly in good times have now become resources to help speed the recovery.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked off an “SCK Strong” initiative that includes a COVID-19 resource page on its website along with a jobs portal. The chamber has also started regular business-to-business resource calls that allow chamber members to get information from experts and other chamber members about topics related to the coronavirus and the economic slowdown.
“Once this really took hold, we shifted into strictly a business resource,” said Ron Bunch, the chamber’s president and CEO.
Bunch said the chamber’s offices on College Street have shut down in observance of the social distancing mandates, but he says the chamber’s staff members are still busy attempting to provide the resources the business community needs.
“None of us have ever been through anything like this,” Bunch said. “Business people are just trying to understand what impacts are permanent and which are temporary. We’re all in this together as a community.”
The chamber’s coronavirus resources, including questions and answers for businesses and local health updates, can be found at the bgchambercovid.com website.
Like the chamber, the South Central Workforce Development Board has shifted its focus during the pandemic and resulting economic disruption. The workforce board oversees the Kentucky Career Center locations in Bowling Green and Glasgow, and both are now tasked with interpreting and overseeing changes in unemployment insurance claims that are growing daily.
“The board wants to keep the process as clear as possible, now more than ever,” said Leslie Witty, the workforce board’s vice president of outreach and communications. “Filing for unemployment insurance is always stressful for an individual. Given the current COVID-19 health concerns and extraordinary volume of need right now, that stress only intensifies. It is critical that people know to call us first. That’s why we’re here.”
Robert Boone, the workforce board’s president and CEO, pointed out that although the doors at both Career Center locations are closed because of the coronavirus, his staff is busier than ever.
“Our team has been answering hundreds of phone calls per day to assist employees, employers and stakeholders like area chambers of commerce with unemployment insurance filings and questions,” Boone said. “I want our community to know that we stand ready to help in these difficult and uncertain times.”
Boone said an important initiative of the workforce board is its Career EDGE online learning and career exploration tool.
“We have been utilizing Career EDGE as a virtual method of delivering career services to our job-seekers for about two years,” Boone said. “In addition to our use of Career EDGE, we have recently designed a series of webinars to help college students find employment and internships during these challenging times.”
Boone said the workforce board’s website includes a link to a local jobs portal that can be used to connect employers and job-seekers.
Links to the Career EDGE tool and the jobs portal can be found at the southcentralworkforce.com website. The Kentucky Career Center in Bowling Green can be reached at 270-746-7425.
While such tools and resources are needed during this economic disruption, WKU’s Strow is hopeful that the downturn is temporary.
“The good news is that the long-term prognosis for the economy remains strong,” he said. “Once the virus has run its course, life and business will largely return to normal. The Federal Reserve has guaranteed liquidity to markets that will prevent a financial meltdown like we experienced in the 1930s.
“The Spanish Flu epidemic of a century ago was followed by a decade of unusually fast economic growth, the Roaring ’20s. There is no reason, yet, that this cannot happen again.”
