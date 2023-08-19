He hails from Oklahoma, but real estate developer David Chandler continues to do things in a Texas-sized way.
Chandler, the driving force behind The Hub development along Lovers Lane that will eventually include more than 1,000 apartments and two hotels, moved a step closer Thursday to putting another super-sized development on former farmland.
Through his Chandler Holdings LLC, Chandler was approved on Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a complicated rezoning that, if given the final OK by Warren Fiscal Court, will lead to more than 600 housing units, an elementary school and some commercial developments on an 85-acre site south of Buchanon Park on Nashville Road.
The development plan, called a “mini-Hub” by Chandler, drew no dissenters on Thursday, despite being slightly more ambitious than the development plan that met with opposition from neighboring residents at a Future Land Use Map amendment hearing in May.
That May development plan called for putting 506 apartments and 54 single-family houses on the property. After some re-engineering, the number of apartments was increased to 572.
“Since we were here for the FLUM hearing, the layout has changed and we can increase the number of units,” said Chris Davenport, the attorney for Chandler Holdings. “It helps meet the housing needs in that part of the county and it doesn’t significantly change the impact on that area.”
Those 572 apartments are planned for about half the acreage in the property at 9888 Nashville Road that Chandler purchased at auction for $2.1 million in December of 2020.
The 54 single-family houses, which Chandler said will be leased instead of sold, will sit on an adjacent 12 acres.
Approximately 20 acres are set aside for an elementary school expected to be similar in size to the 94,000-square-foot Rich Pond Elementary School that opened in 2022.
Chandler’s original plan for the property didn’t include a school, but he said Thursday that he approached Warren County Public Schools administrators after realizing that the school system is in continuing need of more schools to keep pace with the county’s rapid growth.
“I heard they were looking for land,” he said. “I think they’ve already outgrown the new Rich Pond school.”
With WCPS already involved in building projects ranging from renovations to Greenwood High School to a replacement for Warren Elementary School, work on a new Nashville Road elementary school won’t happen soon.
But WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said it fits with the long-range plans of a school system that has been adding more than 500 students per year.
“This is a strategic move for future prepping,” McIntyre said in May when the FLUM amendment was approved. “We appreciate when developers who are doing these large developments approach us and are willing to work with us because it really is a win-win.”
For now, though, Chandler’s focus is on getting the residential portion of the development started.
He said the acreage rezoned for multi-family will become an upscale apartment community similar to the The Hub. It will include such amenities as a clubhouse and pool, and Chandler said it will offer apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.
“It will be the same product type and amenities as The Hub,” Chandler said. “Multi-family is what we’re good at. Over the last 15 or so years, we’ve honed the product.”
The development plan for the acreage rezoned single-family calls for the 54 houses to each be at least 1,600 square feet with one-car garages.
A final piece of the development plan calls for five commercial lots ranging in size from 1.49 acres to 2.44 acres on the general business portion of the acreage that fronts Nashville Road.
Between his own residential plans and a 300-lot subdivision that is being developed between his property and Buchanon Park, Chandler foresees plenty of potential for businesses at the front of his development.
“That commercial part will be the last thing to develop,” he said. “One thing that would come to mind is some fast casual restaurants. There’s also room for office space there.”
Concerns about increased traffic along Nashville Road, brought up during the FLUM hearing, weren’t directly addressed Thursday, but Davenport pointed out that the development plan calls for working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Warren County Public Works on a Traffic Impact Study before applying for a site development plan.
Another issue brought up at the FLUM hearing, the fate of the historic Merritt-Hardin House on the property, was addressed by Davenport.
He said the only concession the developer could make was to offer to donate to Habitat for Humanity or another local nonprofit any salvageable material prior to demolition of the building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s probably impossible to convert that to commercial use because of the age of the building,” Davenport said.
According to Warren County Property Valuation Administrator records, the two-story building at 9888 Nashville Road was built in 1856 and is an “unlivable residence.”
The zone changes approved by all seven planning commissioners present on Thursday will now go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.