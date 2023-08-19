Chandler approved for Nashville Road development

The concept plan for David Chandler's latest development on 85 acres along Nashville Road calls for more than 600 residential units along with an elementary school and some commercial tracts.

 Submitted

He hails from Oklahoma, but real estate developer David Chandler continues to do things in a Texas-sized way.

